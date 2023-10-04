Johnson, Reese and Mulkey To Represent LSU At SEC Media Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson, Angel Reese and Kim Mulkey will represent the Tigers at SEC Tipoff’24 on October 19 at the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Birmingham.

The SEC Network will have live coverage throughout the day of SEC Women’s Basketball Media Day. LSU is slated to be live on set at 3:10 p.m. CT. There will also be numerous other stations and interviews each participant will take part in.

The Tigers are expected to draw a large crowd at SEC Media Day as the defending national champions. Both Johnson and Reese were a part of the team that helped LSU capture its first NCAA Championship as Mulkey became the first coach to claim national titles coaching multiple schools.

Reese was dominant last year during her first year at LSU, setting a NCAA record with 34 double-doubles throughout the year, becoming an unanimous First-Team All-America. She led the SEC in scoring (23.0 ppg) and rebounding (15.4 rpg) and was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player. Reese’s popularity skyrocketed following the national championship, surpassing two-million followers on Instagram. She won the ESPY for Best Breakthrough College Athlete, was named the BET Sportswoman of the Year and was on both the TIME Next100 list and Glamour’s College Women of the Year list.

Johnson returns to the court this year after claiming SEC Freshman of the Year a season ago, starting all 36 games throughout the year of her college debut season. Johnson averaged 11.0 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Tigers en route to the championship. Her popularity also hit new heights following the Final Four and she now has north of One-and-a-half-million Instagram followers. As a budding rap star off the court coupled with her and LSU’s success on the court, her notoriety has continued to rise.

Johnson and Reese are just two pieces to this year’s LSU squad heading into Coach Mulkey’s third season in Baton Rouge. They have other key returners like SEC All-Freshman Sa’Myah Smith, Kateri Poole and Last-Tear Poa that played critical roles in big moments last season. Mulkey and her staff also brought in the top two players out of the portal in Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow along with the nation’s top-rated freshman class of Mikaylah Williams, Aalyah Del Rosario, Angelica Velez and Janae Kent.