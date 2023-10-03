Versus No. 13 Arkansas

Arkansas is one of the hottest teams in the country, boasting an 11-match winning streak – the sixth-longest in the nation. The Razorbacks rank in the top 10 of NCAA DI volleyball with 2.22 aces per set (No. 7), 13.06 assists per set (No. 8) and 120 total aces (No. 10). Arkansas sits at No. 2 in the SEC with a .283 hitting percentage, 13.80 kills per set and 14.83 digs per set. They have held opponents to a .176 attacking percentage (No. 4 in the SEC) behind 2.06 blocks per set.

Outside hitters Jillian Gillen and Taylor Head rank in the top 10 of the SEC in kills, aces and points per set. Gillen leads the league with 4.17 kills per set and ranks No. 2 with 27 total aces and 4.92 points per set. Head averages 3.94 kills per set at No. 5 in the SEC and is No. 3 with 26 aces and No. 5 with 4.69 points per set. Setter Hannah Houge leads the SEC with 603 total assists and ranks No. 5 in the NCAA with 11.17 per set while also resting at No. 4 in the SEC with 25 aces. Libero Courtney Jackson rounds out the Razorbacks’ top performers as she averages 3.91 digs per set, which ranks No. 5 in the SEC.