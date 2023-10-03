BATON ROUGE, La. – The first nationally ranked opponent will enter the Pete Maravich Assembly Center this season when LSU host No. 13 Arkansas at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

LSU (7-6, 2-1 SEC) and Arkansas (13-2, 3-0 SEC) will battle on SEC Network + with Lyn Rollins and Fran Flory on the call. The first 250 students to attend the match will receive free Whataburger.

LSU concludes its three-match homestand Wednesday after knocking off Missouri and Mississippi St. in four sets. The Tigers have a .245 hitting percentage this season behind 12.82 kills per set on 12.00 assists per set. LSU has registered 1.47 aces per set (72 total), 1.82 blocks and 13.22 digs per set.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson ranks No. 2 in the SEC with 4.11 kills per set (193 total) and No. 6 in the league with 4.61 points per set. Robinson has totaled three matches with 20 or more kills this season in addition to 27 blocks and seven aces.

Middle blocker Anita Anwusi ranks No. 6 in the conference with a .373 hitting percentage behind 105 total kills and leads the team at the net with 36 total blocks. Middle blocker Angie Lee has become a key component of LSU’s defensive prowess as she leads the team with 0.94 blocks per set and 31 blocks over the last eight matches.

Right side Jade Demps has registered 2.41 kills per set (118 total), contributes 21 blocks, nine aces, and averages 2.31 digs per set (113 total). Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson rounds out the Tigers’ top three hitters with 2.21 kills per set (95 total) and has chipped in 14 blocks and five aces.

Setter Maddie Waak is ranked No. 7 in the SEC with 9.73 assists per set and has a team-high 16 aces and 2.41 digs per set (118 total) this season. Defensive specialist Erin Carmichael has 2.35 digs per set (101 total) and 14 aces this season, while defensive specialist Bri Anderson averages 2.32 digs per set and 79 total digs over 34 sets.

LSU trails Arkansas in the all-time series 24-30 but is 6-2 in the last eight matches, including last season’s upset when they defeated then No. 20 Arkansas 3-2 in its SEC opener in Baton Rouge on Sept. 21, 2022.

