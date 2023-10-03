LSU Women’s Basketball Welcome Back Event Details

BATON ROUGE – The Fast Break Club, the official booster club of LSU Women’s Basketball, will hold its annual Welcome Back Event on Tuesday, October 17 at 6 p.m. CT. The event is free for all fans and media to attend in the PMAC.

The Fast Break Club is defined by pride and passion and its members are an indispensable part of the LSU Women’s Basketball family, offering support both on and off the court. People who attend the kickoff event will have the opportunity to join the Fast Break Club.

There will be a cash bar at the event and free food provided by Raising Cane’s will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis for the first 1,000 guests. Fans will have the opportunity to meet the players and staff on this year’s LSU Women’s Basketball team.

The Tigers will return to the court this season as the defending national champions going into Coach Kim Mulkey’s third season at LSU. The Tigers began official practice on September 25 in front of nearly 2,500 fans who came out to get their first glimpse of this year’s team.

LSU is set to begin its season on November 6 in Las Vegas in the Hall of Fame Series against Colorado. The Tigers will have their championship banner unveiling on November 9 before their first home game against Queens (NC). Fans will also can also see the Tigers in action at their two exhibition games against East Texas Baptist on October 26 and Loyola (N.O.) on November 1.

Along with having a great returning cast, the Tigers also brought in a group of talented newcomers. LSU will feature the only two players who ranked in the top-10 nationally in both scoring and rebounding last year in returning unanimous All-America Angel Reese and transfer All-America from DePaul Aneesah Morrow. Flau’Jae Johnson returns for the Tigers as the defending SEC Freshman of the Year along with key contributors like Last-Tear Poa, Kateri Poole and Angel Reese. LSU also grabbed Hailey Van Lith as the top player in the portal from Louisville. LSU’s roster will also feature the nation’s top-rated recruiting class with Mikaylah Williams, Aalyah Del Rosario, Angelica Velez and Janae Kent.