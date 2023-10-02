LSU Football vs. Auburn Kickoff, TV Network Options Announced

BATON ROUGE – LSU Football will be in primetime on Oct. 14 when the Tigers return home to face Auburn at either 6 or 6:30 p.m. CT, the SEC announced on Monday.

LSU-Auburn or Missouri-Kentucky will be on either ESPN at 6 p.m. CT or the SEC Network at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Game times and networks will be determined after games of Oct. 7, 2023.

The LSU-Auburn contest will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network including the LSU Sports Mobile Apps and LSUsports.net/live starting two hours prior to scheduled kickoff.

Oct. 14 SEC Football Television Selections

Time (CT), MATCHUP, TV NETWORK

11 a.m. CT – Georgia at Vanderbilt, CBS

11 a.m. CT – Arkansas at Alabama, ESPN

2:30 p.m. CT – Texas A&M at Tennessee, CBS

2:30 p.m. CT – Florida at South Carolina, SEC Network

* 6 p.m. CT – Missouri at Kentucky OR Auburn at LSU*, ESPN

* 6:30 p.m. CT – Missouri at Kentucky OR Auburn at LSU*, SEC Network

* Game time and network will be determined after games of Oct. 7, 2023.