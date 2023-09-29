Volleyball Defeats Missouri in SEC Home Opener, 3-1

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU held Missouri to a .135 hitting percentage behind a season-high 12 blocks in the 3-1 (20-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-19) victory Friday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU moves to 6-6 on the season and 1-1 in SEC play after recording 43 kills and seven aces, while Missouri falls to 9-5 and 1-2 in league play. For the second consecutive match and third time this season, the Fighting Tigers finished with double-figure blocks and held their opponent under a .200 hitting percentage for the fifth time in 2023.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson had a match-high 12 kills and finished with three blocks and two aces for 16 total points. Middle Blocker Anita Anwusi turned in eight kills and a match-high six blocks, while counterpart Angie Lee logged a season-best eight kills and contributed five blocks, including one solo block.

With her first kill of the night, outside hitter Sanaa Dotson recorded her 1,000th career kill and concluded the match with six kills and a season-high four blocks.

The Dot Is Hot 👑 pic.twitter.com/QAXdRPEqLo — LSU Volleyball (@lsuvolleyball) September 30, 2023

Setter Maddie Waak achieved her fourth double-double of the season with 32 assists and 17 digs and added two aces, one block, and a kill. Libero Bri Anderson chipped in 12 digs in the win.

Set 1

It was a back-and-forth set early on that featured 11 ties and four lead changes before Missouri went on a 3-0 run to take a 15-12 lead heading into the media timeout. LSU responded by tying the set at 18, highlighted by a 3-0 run of its own, but the Bayou Bengals burned their first timeout, trailing 21-19. Mizzou scored on two of the following three points to force LSU’s second timeout down 23-20. Missouri went on to win the opening frame 25-20, closing the set on four unanswered points.

Set 2

Both teams split the first four points and exchanged 3-0 runs, tying the set 6-6. LSU took its first lead of the stanza at 7-6 and expanded its margin to 16-9 after a 5-0 burst. The Fighting Tigers pressured Mizzou into using its first timeout with the home team ahead 18-10, and Missouri signaled for its final timeout down by double digits, 21-11. LSU tied the match with a 25-14 set victory and held Missouri to a .030 hitting percentage behind two blocks and 18 digs. Offensively, the Purple and Gold registered four aces and hit .286. Dotson and Lee had three kills on five errorless swings (.600), and Lee added two blocks.

Set 3

LSU used a 4-0 run to build a 7-3 lead and was ahead 12-8 when Missouri called its first timeout. Mizzou chipped away at the deficit and encouraged LSU to call its first timeout with a 15-13 edge. Missouri tied the set at 17, but LSU pulled away late and took a 2-1 match lead after winning the third set, 25-22. LSU recorded 11 kills, highlighted by five from Robinson, and held Missouri to a -.029 hitting percentage.

Set 4

The Fighting Tigers started the set with a 4-1 run and kept their advantage heading into the media timeout, 15-13. LSU pieced together an overall 10-2 run to build a 22-15 lead, and Missouri used its final timeout of the set. It was to no avail, however, as LSU won the fourth frame 25-19. Anwusi recorded five kills with a .375 hitting percentage, and Lee added three kills with no errors (.600). Right side Jade Demps also added three kills and finished the night with six. Waak registered a set-high 11 assists and six digs.

Up Next

LSU will face Mississippi St. at 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 1, in its first televised match this season on SEC Network.

For the latest news and information on LSU volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball on Instagram and X.