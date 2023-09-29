Rangel-Batres’ Individual Win Leads LSU’s Women to a Team Win at FSU Invitational

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The LSU women stole the show on Friday at the FSU Invitational, hosted by Florida State at the Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Fla.

The women took first in a loaded field of 35 teams, including No. 8 Florida and No. 28 Florida State, with a point total of 27. The Tiger’s win was headlined by a 1-2-3 finish from Lorena Rangel-Batres, Michaela Rose, and Ella Chesnut.

“I thought we ran a really good team race,” said cross country coach Houston Franks. “We were really patient and put ourselves in a good position to let the race develop. When it was time to push for home, I thought we did a really good job.”

Rangel-Batres took first in her first meet of the season with a new 5k personal-best time of 17:13.0. Not far behind was Rose, also in her first meet of the season, taking second with a time of 17:20.5. Chesnut closed out the top three with a PR of 17:21.5, shaving around three seconds off of her previous best from last year’s FSU Invitational.

“I thought they [Rangel-Batres, Rose, Chesnut] did a fantastic job. This was Ella’s first all-out race of the season. I had her focus on leading the pack at the New Orleans’s meet, and more focusing on the team rather than herself. I had Michaela and Lorena take a little bit more time off than the others since their season ended later, but they’ve been training great and I couldn’t have asked for a better opener for them. Lorena seemed to be in real control the whole race.”

Coach Franks was also very happy with what he saw from Tana Monk, Callie Hardy, and Adele Broussard, whom all also finished in the top 20. Monk followed her LSU Invitational win from two weeks ago up with a sixth-place finish and a time of 17:40.5. Hardy and Broussard took 15th and 19th respectively with times of 18:06.2 and 18:14.7.

The men’s side saw the Tigers take seventh in a field of 31 teams. With a point total of 215. The race started off well with the men holding top-five positions throughout the first 5k, but at the 6200-meter mark they started to slide back as a team.

“We didn’t execute the race plan very well on the men’s side and we have a lot of freshmen that ran their first 8k today. There’s not a lot of experience on the team, but we have to execute better than we did today.”

Will Dart led the men’s side with a 34th-place finish and a time of 25:37.5. Not far behind was sophomore Tyler Stevens in 49th with a time of 25:47.6.

LSU returns to action on Friday, October 13, when the Tigers head to the Arturo Barrios Invitational in Bryan-College Station, Texas. The men are set to start at 8:30 a.m. CT, while the women are set for 9:15 a.m.

Results – FSU XC Invitational

Women’s Top-10 Team Scores

LSU – 27 #8 Florida – 42 FIU – 106 Tampa – 110 Miami (Fla.) – 170 Palm Beach Atlantic – 222 #28 Florida State – 241 Florida Southern – 259 South Florida – 260 Nova Southeastern – 294

LSU Women Individual Times (5K)

Lorena Rangel-Batres – 17:13.0 Michaela Rose – 17:20.5 Ella Chesnut – 17:21.5 Tana Monk – 17:40.5 Callie Hardy – 18:06.2 Adele Broussard – 18:14.7 Sophie Martin – 18:33.4 Gwyneth Hughes – 18:36.9 Katie Johnson – 18:44.1 Hailey Day – 19.12.7 Maddie-Kate Gardiner – 19:19.5 Annie Fink – 19:19.6 Svenya Stoyanoff – 19:43.3 Shelby Spoor – 19:59.8

Men’s Top-10 Team Scores

Florida – 39 Embry-Riddle – 75 Florida Southern – 82 Tampa – 114 South Florida – 178 Miami (Fla.) – 213 LSU – 21 Florida Gulf Coast – 268 Auburn Montgomery – 278 Huntington – 278

LSU Men Individual Times (8K)

Will Dart – 25:37.5 Tyler Stevens – 25:27.6 Dyllon Nimmers – 25:54.0 Jack Wallace – 25:59.2 Casey Goetschel – 26:00.1 Hugh Carlson – 26:02.9 Rob Buisson – 26:11.3 Alex Holbrook – 26:16.0 Rhen Langley – 26:48.7

