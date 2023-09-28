BATON ROUGE, La. – The Fall schedule for LSU Baseball in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field features several intra-squad scrimmages, an exhibition game versus UL Lafayette, and the annual Purple-Gold World Series.

The reigning National Champions will take the field for the first time on Thursday, October 5, as the Tigers begin their six-week Fall practice period.

Intra-squad scrimmages will be open to the general public throughout the Fall, beginning at 5 p.m. CT on October 5. The Tigers will also scrimmage during the first weekend of Fall practice at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, October 6, and at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, October 8.

Starting times for subsequent scrimmages will be announced on www.LSUsports.net and on LSU Baseball social media platforms in October and November as the Fall practice period progresses. All dates and times are subject to change.

LSU will play host to an exhibition game versus UL Lafayette at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, November 12, and the Tigers will conclude Fall practice with the annual Purple-Gold World Series Friday, November, 17, through Sunday, November 19.

Gates to the stadium will open approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of each event, and fans will be admitted through the Gate 2 home plate entrance.

Admission and parking are free for all events this Fall in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field, with the exception of the October 27 scrimmage, which is open only to members of the LSU Baseball Coaches Committee booster club.

For information on joining the Coaches Committee, visit www.lsusports.net/coachescommittee

LSU will also play an exhibition road game on Sunday, November 5, at 12 p.m. CT when the Tigers face McNeese at Cowboy Diamond in Lake Charles, La.

Following is LSU’s schedule for its Fall practice period; all dates and times are subject to change:

Intra-Squad Scrimmages at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field

October 5 @ 5 p.m.

October 6 @ 5 p.m.

October 8 @ 1 p.m.

October 12, TBA

October 13, TBA

October 15, TBA

October 19, TBA

October 20, TBA

October 22, TBA

October 27, TBA (open only to LSU Baseball Coaches Committee members)

October 28, TBA

October 29, TBA

November 3, TBA

November 4, TBA

November 9, TBA

November 10, TBA

Exhibition Games

Sunday, November 5, at McNeese @ 12 p.m. (Cowboy Diamond – Lake Charles, La.)

Sunday, November 12, vs. UL Lafayette @ 12 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium – Baton Rouge, La.)

Purple-Gold World Series at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field

Friday, November 17 @ 5 p.m.

Saturday, November 18, TBA

Sunday, November 19 @ 12 p.m.