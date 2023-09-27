LSU Gold
Women's Basketball

LSU Women’s Basketball To Be Featured With 17 Televised Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced its women’s basketball television schedule for the upcoming season Wednesday afternoon and LSU will be featured in 17 televised games on the ESPN family of networks throughout the year.

As the defending national champions, LSU will be featured on ESPN at least five times with the other television games coming on either ESPN2 or the SEC Network. Every one of LSU’s conference games except for one will be televised.

In addition to the 17 televised games, all of LSU’s home games will be available to watch online with SEC Network +. Both of LSU’s two non-conference road games at Southeastern and Coppin State will have streaming options as well. When the Tigers play in the Cayman Island Classic, both games will be available to watch on FloHoops.

A television announcement for LSU’s season opener against Colorado at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas will be made at a later date.

LSU Women’s Basketball 2023-24 Season Television Schedule:

Date Opponent Time (CT) Network
11/30 Virginia Tech 8 p.m. ESPN
12/17 Northwestern St. 2 p.m. SEC Network
1/4 Missouri 8 p.m. SEC Network
1/7 at Ole Miss 2 p.m. ESPN
1/14 at Auburn 2 p.m. ESPN
1/18 at Alabama 8 p.m. SEC Network
1/21 Arkansas TBD ESPN/ESPN2
1/25 South Carolina 7 p.m. ESPN
1/19 at Mississippi St. 6 p.m. ESPN2
2/4 Florida 1 p.m. SEC Network
2/8 at Vanderbilt 8 p.m. SEC Network
2/11 Alabama 3 p.m. ESPN2/ SEC Network
2/19 at Texas A&M 6 p.m. SEC Network
2/22 Auburn 8 p.m. SEC Network
2/25 at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPN
2/29 at Georgia 8 p.m. ESPN2
3/3 Kentucky 1 p.m. SEC Network

 

