BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2024 LSU Bat Girls application will open online at 12 p.m. CT on Monday, October 2. Applications will be accepted through Friday, October 27, at 5 p.m. CT.

The online application will be available at LSUsports.net/batgirls.

Following a screening of applications, candidates will be asked to participate in several interview processes. Final selections will be posted online at LSUsports.net/batgirls on Friday, December 1.

The Bat Girls are a part of the LSU Athletics Operations department. In addition to working as bat handlers for all LSU home baseball games, members serve as ambassadors for fans at Alex Box Stadium and are expected to conduct themselves in a professional manner both on and off the field.

The organization is composed of as many as 24 members, all of whom must be full-time LSU students in good academic standing.

More information may be obtained by contacting Trey Lowry via e-mail at elowry2@lsu.edu.