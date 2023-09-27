LSU Gold
Men's Basketball

Gallery: Men's Basketball First Practice

Trae Hannibal l Photo By : Beau Brune
l Photo By : Beau Brune
Matt McMahon, Jalen Cook, Ronnie Hamilton, Tim Kaine, Ronrico White l Photo By : Beau Brune
Will Baker, Mike Williams l Photo By : Beau Brune
Will Baker l Photo By : Beau Brune
Mwani Wilkinson l Photo By : Beau Brune
Jordan Wright l Photo By : Beau Brune
Trae Hannibal l Photo By : Beau Brune
Mike Williams l Photo By : Beau Brune
Matt McMahon l Photo By : Beau Brune
Trae Hannibal, Jalen Cook l Photo By : Beau Brune
Corey Chest l Photo By : Beau Brune
Mwani Wilkinson l Photo By : Beau Brune
Corey Chest l Photo By : Beau Brune
Mwani Wilkinson l Photo By : Beau Brune
Carlos Stewart l Photo By : Beau Brune
Jordan Wright l Photo By : Beau Brune
Hunter Dean l Photo By : Beau Brune

Related Stories

Seven LSU Greats Honored Friday Night in Hall of Fame Ceremony

Seven LSU Greats Honored Friday Night in Hall of Fame Ceremony

The honorees were legendary women’s golf coach Karen Bahnsen; track and field All-American Al Coffee; women’s tennis All-American Megan Falcon; NCAA discus and shot put champion Danyel Mitchell; volleyball All-American Nyla Shepherd Moore; the "Voice of the Tigers" Jim Hawthorne; and Dr. Sam Nader, assistant athletics director for football operations.
2023 LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Class: Jim Hawthorne

2023 LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Class: Jim Hawthorne

There’s something about the true power of a voice. For generations of LSU fans, there is no more iconic, more golden voice than Jim Hawthorne's. On Friday night, Hawthorne will be awarded the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Distinguished Honor.
Gallery: MBB Community Service Clinic

Gallery: MBB Community Service Clinic