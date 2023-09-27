Gallery: Men's Basketball First Practice

The honorees were legendary women’s golf coach Karen Bahnsen; track and field All-American Al Coffee; women’s tennis All-American Megan Falcon; NCAA discus and shot put champion Danyel Mitchell; volleyball All-American Nyla Shepherd Moore; the "Voice of the Tigers" Jim Hawthorne; and Dr. Sam Nader, assistant athletics director for football operations.
There’s something about the true power of a voice. For generations of LSU fans, there is no more iconic, more golden voice than Jim Hawthorne's. On Friday night, Hawthorne will be awarded the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Distinguished Honor.