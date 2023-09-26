BATON ROUGE, La. – Six LSU players have been named to the D1Baseball Top 130 Impact Transfers List for the 2024 season.

LSU junior right-handed pitcher Luke Holman is No. 3 on the list; senior outfielder Mac Bingham is No. 12; junior left-handed pitcher Gage Jump is No. 21; junior left-handed pitcher Justin Loer is No. 23; junior right-handed pitcher Kade Woods is No. 37; and junior infielder Michael Braswell III is No. 119.

Holman, who transferred to LSU from Alabama, made 31 appearances (15 starts) over the past two seasons for the Crimson Tide and posted a 4.05 ERA with 111 strikeouts in 100.0 innings.

Holman, a native of Sinking Springs, Pa., worked as Alabama’s No. 1 starter in 2023, recording a 7-4 mark and a 3.67 ERA in 81.0 innings with 87 strikeouts and a .186 opponent batting average. He finished No. 2 in the SEC in WHIP (1.05) and No. 3 in the league in opponent batting average and hits per nine innings (6.00)

Bingham transferred to LSU after four seasons at Arizona (2020-23), where he earned 2023 All-Pac 12 recognition while hitting .360 with 68 runs scored, 20 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 51 RBI and a .573 slugging percentage.

Bingham, a San Diego, Calif., native, was selected as a high school senior by the Chicago Cubs in the 40th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

Jump transferred to LSU after two seasons at UCLA. He did not pitch in 2023 due to injury, and he made seven appearances as a true freshman in 2022, including three starts.

Jump completed the 2022 season with a 1-1 record, two saves, a 3.86 ERA, a .172 opponent batting average and 22 strikeouts over 16.1 innings. A product of Aliso, Calif., he was ranked as the No. 1 left-handed pitcher in the state of California as a high school senior.

Loer transferred to LSU after two seasons (2022-23) at Xavier, where he made 29 appearances (one start) in 2023, posting a 6-2 record, a 1.89 ERA and seven saves in 57.0 innings with 63 strikeouts and a .182 opponent batting average.

Loer, a product of Lakeville, Minn., earned 2023 Second-Team All-Big East honors and helped lead Xavier to the Big East Conference Tournament title and an NCAA Tournament bid.

Woods, a native of West Monroe, La., transferred to LSU after two seasons (2022-23) at Alabama. He posted a 4-1 record in 2023 with a 5.52 ERA, 38 strikeouts and one save in 29.1 innings.

Woods made 17 appearances last season for the Crimson Tide, including one start, and he limited opponents to a .219 batting average.

Braswell III played two seasons (2022-23) at South Carolina before transferring to LSU. He played in 51 games for the Gamecocks in 2023, making 37 starts and collecting eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 23 RBI.

Braswell III, a product of Mableton, Ga., earned 2022 Freshman All-SEC recognition, as he started in 54 games at South Carolina and hit .284 with 29 runs scored, nine doubles, two triples, two home runs and 27 RBI.