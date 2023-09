Seven LSU Greats Honored Friday Night in Hall of Fame Ceremony

The honorees were legendary women’s golf coach Karen Bahnsen; track and field All-American Al Coffee; women’s tennis All-American Megan Falcon; NCAA discus and shot put champion Danyel Mitchell; volleyball All-American Nyla Shepherd Moore; the "Voice of the Tigers" Jim Hawthorne; and Dr. Sam Nader, assistant athletics director for football operations.