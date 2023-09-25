Glover Tabs SEC Soccer Player of the Week Honors

BATON ROUGE – LSU Soccer forward Sage Glover was named the SEC Soccer Offensive Player of the Week after scoring the game winners in back-to-back matches for the Tigers, announced by the conference on Monday afternoon.

The New Orleans, Louisiana native had a huge performance this week as she helped lead her team to victory with two goals in back-to-back matches. The award marks the second conference honor for the sophomore in her career.

Glover’s first goal came in a huge road win over No. 22 Georgia for the squad’s second victory over a ranked opponent this season. Both ranked wins came on the road as LSU remains unbeaten in four out of their five last matches against ranked opponents.

Against the Georgia Bulldogs, goalkeeper Mollee Swift and forward Rammie Noel got the momentum going in Athens to equalize the match. It wasn’t until the 84th minute that the Tigers took their first lead of the night thanks to Glover.

Mollie Baker charged into the box and sent a shot on goal that beat the goalkeeper, but was blocked by a Georgia defender. The goalkeeper could not recover the ball and Glover pounced on this chance, scoring on a shot that crossed the line despite a defender’s attempt at a clearance.

Glover’s game-winning goal was her third goal of the season and was the final piece of an energetic 17 minutes that saw the Tigers go from 2-0 down to leading 3-2.

The sophomore continued her scoring streak in the Tiger’s last match against Mississippi State on Sunday evening. Swift once again found the equalizer against the Bulldogs on a penalty kick that set up Glover for her next move.

In the 71st minute, LSU carried their momentum from the penalty kick that led to Glover finding the back of the net. The Tigers used excellent counter attacking play to quickly move the ball down the field. Baker carried the ball into the attacking third and found Kelsey Major. Major took the ball all the way to the Bulldog box and played a precise ground pass to Glover, who then knocked the ball in near the left post past Anderson to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead in Baton Rouge.

Glover now owns four goals on the season to match the team-high. The goal was her eighth in her career.

