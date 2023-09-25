BATON ROUGE – For the second straight week, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has been named SEC Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.

Daniels, who led the Tigers to their 34-31 win over Arkansas, shared the SEC Offensive Player of the Week honor with Spencer Rattler of South Carolina.

Against the Razorbacks, Daniels became only the sixth player in FBS history to pass for 10,000 yards and rush for 2,000 yards in a career. He surpassed the 10,000-yard mark on a completion to Brian Thomas in the second quarter. He also joined Jordan Jefferson as the only players in school history with 4,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards during their LSU career.

Daniels connected on 20-of-29 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. He also rushed for 36 yards as the Tigers racked up 26 first downs and 509 total yards. Arkansas entered the game allowing only 257 yards per game.

Daniels threw a pair of 49-yard TD passes to Brian Thomas – the first to end the first half and the second on the opening drive of the second half. He also tossed TD passes of 8 and 20 yards in the second half to Malik Nabers.

After punts on two of its first three possessions, Daniels directed an LSU offense that scored on its final six possessions of the game, capped with the game-winning 20-yard field goal with five seconds remaining.

It also marked his third straight game accounting for at least four TDs, the longest such streak at LSU since Joe Burrow did it in the final three games of his career with the Tigers.

Four games into the season, Daniels leads the SEC and ranks No. 4 nationally in total offense with 372.3 yards per game. He’s also the SEC leader in total TDs (14), passing yards per game (324.0) and passing TDs (12).

The honor is the fourth of his career and the second for the senior in 2023. Last year, Daniels earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors after wins over Ole Miss and Alabama.

LSU Football – 2023 SEC Player of the Week Honors

Mississippi State

QB Jayden Daniels, Co-Offensive Player of the Week

WR Malik Nabers, Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Arkansas

QB Jayden Daniels, Co-Offensive Player of the Week