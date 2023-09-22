LSU Beach Volleyball Announces 2023 Fall Tournament Schedule

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU Beach Volleyball Head Coach Russell Brock has announced the Tigers’ fall tournament schedule, set to begin October sixth in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Coach Brock and the team will prepare for the 11th season of LSU beach Volleyball with four team competitions and two pairs’ competitions throughout the Fall. The Tigers have eleven new players added to the roster, six freshman and five transfers, along with 11 returners will be crucial for preparing for the Spring schedule.

LSU will begin the Fall season on the road at the Gulf Shores Competition in Gulf Shores, Alabama October 5-6 and then will head to New Orleans for the Coconut Fall Competition October 21-22. That same weekend two pairs will head to Tavares, Florida for the P1440 Competition. October 28-29 the Tigers will be in Huntsville, Alabama for the Huntsville Competition.

For the final weekend of the Fall season LSU’s top pairs will travel back to Huntsville for the AVCA Pairs Championship November 3-5. The competition includes top pairs from beach volleyball programs around the country to play in a two-day tournament consisting of 64 pairs. In 2022, Kylie DeBerg and Ellie Shank captured the title for the first ever AVCA Pairs Championship. That same weekend the remain Tigers will be at home in Baton Rouge for the LSU Fall Host Competition November 3-5.