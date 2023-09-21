at No. 22 Kentucky

Although on a three-match losing streak, Kentucky has played six of its eight matches this season against ranked opponents, including four against top 10 programs. Overall, the Wildcats have a .230 hitting percentage with 13.16 kills, 12.10 assists and 1.52 aces per set this season. UK has allowed its opponents a .282 hitting percentage and averages 2.03 blocks and 12.00 digs per set.

Outside hitter Reagan Rutherford leads Kentucky and ranks No. 8 in the SEC with 3.77 kills and 4.45 points per set. Rutherford also has a team-high 25 blocks (0.81/set), adding eight aces and 83 total digs (2.68/set) in 2023. Setter Emma Grome ranks No. 4 in the SEC and No. 15 in the country with 10.81 assists per set and has eight aces, while libero Eleanor Beavin sits at No. 8 in the conference with 3.32 digs per set.