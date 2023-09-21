LSU Gold
Football

Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. Arkansas

by Michael Bonnette
GameDay Central Tickets Parking & Traffic Schedule +0
Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. Arkansas

Times of Interest

#12 LSU vs. Arkansas

Sept. 23, 2023 • Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium)
6:08 p.m. • ESPN

7 a.m. Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
10 a.m. LSU SportShop open | Shop 24 Hours at LSUshop.net
12 p.m. LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
1 p.m. National L Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
1 p.m. PMAC open to public
1 p.m. Bud Light Fan Zone opens
• Located in front of PMAC
1 p.m. Blue Crab Redemption performs Bud Lights Fan Zone
3 p.m. Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
3:30 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
3:33 p.m. National L Club members march down Victory Hill
3:35 p.m. The Oaks Society marches down Victory Hill
3:46 p.m. LSU band marches down Victory Hill
3:50 p.m. LSU arrives at Victory Hill
3:52 p.m. LSU marches down Victory Hill
4 p.m. LSU Football team arrives at Tiger Stadium
4 p.m. All gates to Tiger Stadium open
4 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from Bud Light Fan Zone
• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
4:10 p.m. LSU band performance in PMAC
4:38 p.m. LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
5:30 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at LSUsports.net/live or in the LSU Sports Mobile App
5:52 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
5:56 p.m. Moment of Reflection/Moment of Silence
5:56:30 p.m. Alma Mater
5:59 p.m. National Anthem with Coast Guard flyover (south to north)
6:01 p.m. LSU departs locker room
6:03 p.m. LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
6:04 p.m. LSU takes the field
6:05 p.m. Arkansas takes the field
6:05 p.m. Coin toss at midfield
6:05 p.m. Guest Captains presentation
• QB Tommy Hodson, LB Bradie James
6:08 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Arkansas on ESPN

 

Presentations

In-Game Presentations
1Q, 2nd Timeout: LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2023 recognition
1Q/2Q Break: Geaux Hero
3Q/1st Timeout: Tiger Girls Performance (north endzone)
4Q/1st Timeout: US Coast Guard Pilot Recognition

Halftime
LSU Band Performance
LSU’s 2022-23 SEC and NCAA Individual Champions recognition

Follow the Action

Live stats of LSU-Grambling game on www.LSUstats.com.

Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:
twitter.com/LSUfootball
www.facebook.com/LSUfootball
www.instagram.com/LSUfootball

Sam Nader saw the university and the football program progress tremendously during his 46-year tenure that featured three national championships, seven Southeastern Conference titles and 32 bowl games.