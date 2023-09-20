SEC Releases 2024 SEC Softball Schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The SEC released its league schedule for the 2024 softball season Wednesday morning.

LSU will have 24 SEC contests, beginning on the road with a three-game series at Kentucky on March 8-10. The Tigers’ SEC home opener is slated for March 15-17 when they host Ole Miss at Tiger Park. The Fighting Tigers will welcome Texas A&M (March 29-31), Auburn (April 12-14) and Arkansas (April 26-28) for a three-game series at Tiger Park and will travel to Missouri (March 22-24), Florida (April 5-7) and Tennessee (April 19-21). The SEC Tournament will be May 7-11 in Auburn, Ala.

Game times will be determined once the league announces its television schedule. Fans can join the 2024 softball season tickets waitlist here.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and Twitter.