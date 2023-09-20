LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Nike 2023 Sideline Player Quarter-Zip Hoodie Jacket
Men's Nike 2023 Sideline Player Quarter-Zip Hoodie Jacket $109.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Softball

SEC Releases 2024 SEC Softball Schedule

Schedule Join the 2024 Softball Season Ticket Waitlist +0
SEC Releases 2024 SEC Softball Schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The SEC released its league schedule for the 2024 softball season Wednesday morning.

LSU will have 24 SEC contests, beginning on the road with a three-game series at Kentucky on March 8-10. The Tigers’ SEC home opener is slated for March 15-17 when they host Ole Miss at Tiger Park. The Fighting Tigers will welcome Texas A&M (March 29-31), Auburn (April 12-14) and Arkansas (April 26-28) for a three-game series at Tiger Park and will travel to Missouri (March 22-24), Florida (April 5-7) and Tennessee (April 19-21). The SEC Tournament will be May 7-11 in Auburn, Ala.

Game times will be determined once the league announces its television schedule. Fans can join the 2024 softball season tickets waitlist here.  

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and Twitter.

Related Stories

Softball Releases 2023 Fall Schedule

Softball Releases 2023 Fall Schedule

Andrews, Jaquish Named to Second WNT Roster for the 2023 Season

Andrews, Jaquish Named to Second WNT Roster for the 2023 Season

Gutierrez Earns LSU Degree

Gutierrez Earns LSU Degree