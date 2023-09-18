Robinson, Anwusi Named to SMU All-Tournament Team

DALLAS – Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson and middle blocker Anita Anwusi were selected to the SMU Invitational All-Tournament team after leading LSU to a 2-1 weekend at the Moody Coliseum.

Robinson led the Tigers with 4.11 kills per set and 37 total kills and added four blocks to average 4.39 points per set. Robinson’s best match of the weekend was in the sweep against SMU, where she finished with 18 kills behind a season-high .552 hitting percentage. Robinson’s 4.30 kills per set this season ranks No. 19 in the NCAA and is the second-highest average as a freshman in the nation.

Anwusi led LSU with six total blocks and contributed 16 kills on the weekend. Anwusi’s best match was against the Red Raiders, as she hit .462 from the floor with seven kills and had two block assists to turn in a weekend match-high of eight points. Anwusi currently ranks No. 3 in the SEC with a .423 hitting percentage that also ranks No. 30 in the country.

LSU concluded its non-conference schedule with a 5-5 record and will open SEC play at No. 22 Kentucky at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 22 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

