LSU Football at Ole Miss Kickoff, TV Network Announced

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s game against Ole Miss on Saturday, September 30 in Oxford will kickoff at 5 p.m. CT and be televised by ESPN, the league office announced on Monday.

The Ole Miss game is the first of two-straight, and three of the first four conference games, on the road for the Tigers as LSU travels to Missouri the following Saturday. Last week, LSU posted a 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Starkville.

Last year, LSU beat Ole Miss, 45-20, in Tiger Stadium in a game televised on CBS.

The LSU-Ole Miss contest will broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network including the LSU Sports Mobile Apps and LSUsports.net/live starting at 3 p.m. CT.

Sept. 30 SEC Football Television Selections

Time (CT), MATCHUP, TV NETWORK

* 11 a.m. CT – Florida at Kentucky, ESPN or SEC Network

* 11 a.m. CT – Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (in Arlington, Texas), ESPN or SEC Network

2:30 p.m. CT – Georgia at Auburn, CBS

3 p.m. CT – Missouri at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

5 p.m. CT – LSU at Ole Miss, ESPN

6:30 p.m. CT – South Carolina at Tennessee, SEC Network

8 p.m. CT – Alabama at Mississippi State, ESPN

* Networks determined after games of Sept. 23