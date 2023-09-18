Daniels, Nabers Share SEC Offensive Player of the Week Honors

BATON ROUGE – LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Malik Nabers shared this week’s SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors for their performance in the 41-14 win over Mississippi State, the league office announced on Monday.

It’s the second SEC Player of the Week honor for Daniels, while Nabers earned the recognition for the first time.

It’s also only the fifth time since the league began honoring players of the week in 1985 that two players from the same team have shared SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Tommy Hodson and Wendell Davis did it in 1986, while Joe Burrow and Clyde Edwards-Helaire shared the honor following LSU’s win over Alabama in 2019.

Against Mississippi State, Daniels completed his first 13 passes and went on to connect on 30-of-34 attempts for 367 yards and a pair of TDs. He also rushed for 64 yards and two scores as he accounted for 425 yards of offense in the LSU victory. Daniels set the LSU mark for completion percentage (min. 25 attempts) at 88.2 percent.

Daniels also set the LSU mark for completions in a quarter with 15 during the opening 15 minutes of play. His lone incompletion in the first half was a pass he intentionally threw away after being pressured out of the pocket.

Daniels led LSU on scoring drives on seven of its first eight possessions as the Tigers built a 41-7 lead early in the fourth quarter before giving way to Garrett Nussmeier.

Daniels’ top target against Mississippi State was Nabers, who caught 13 passes for 239 yards and two TDs. Nabers caught TD passes of 26 and 33 yards. He also had catches of 45 and 48 yards and nine of his 13 receptions resulted in either a first down or a touchdown.

In the first half, Nabers tied an LSU record with 10 receptions for 188 yards. The 188 yards rank as the fourth-most in school history in any half of football.

Nabers currently leads the SEC in receptions per game (8.0), receiving yards (393) and is tied for second in TD receptions with three. Last year, he led the SEC in receptions with 72 and ranked No. 2 in the league in receiving yards with 1,017.