Volleyball Falls to SMU, 3-0 to Conclude SMU Invitational

DALLAS – The LSU volleyball team dropped a straight-set decision to SMU (19-25, 20-25, 17-25) to conclude the SMU Invitational Sunday afternoon at the Moody Coliseum.

LSU finishes its non-conference schedule at 5-5, while the win improves SMU to a 6-5 record. LSU ended the weekend with a 2-1 record with sweeps over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Texas Tech.

LSU hit .200 from the floor in the setback, while SMU tallied a .327 hitting percentage. The Tigers had 36 kills on 33 assists with one ace, three blocks and 42 digs. SMU totaled 44 blocks on 38 assists and registered five aces, five blocks and 41 digs.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson was the only LSU player to finish with double-figure kills as she paced the club with 11. Right side Jade Demps followed with seven kills, and outside hitter Sanaa Dotson logged six kills and two blocks. Setter Maddie Waak turned in her third double-double this season with 25 assists and a match-high 14 digs.

Set 1

LSU led 5-4, but a 5-0 run by SMU put the home team on top 9-5 to force a Tigers’ timeout. The Mustangs were the first to 15 points and led 20-17 when the Tigers used their final timeout of the set. SMU scored the first three points out of the timeout and closed the set on a 5-2 run as LSU dropped its first set of the weekend, 25-19.

Set 2

A pair of 3-0 runs gave SMU a 7-3 advantage. LSU called its first timeout of the set, trailing 10-5. LSU trimmed the deficit to two points at 15-13 but needed to burn its final timeout, with SMU leading 20-16. The Tigers scored on three of the following four rallies to make the score 21-19, but a Mustang 4-1 run ended the set with the home team winning 25-20.

Set 3

A 5-0 run put SMU ahead 11-6 when LSU signaled for time. The Tigers pulled within two points on three separate occasions, including down 16-14, but SMU began to pull away with a 6-2 run to make the score 22-16 and ultimately won the set, 25-17, to complete the sweep.

Up Next

LSU will begin SEC competition versus No. 21 Kentucky at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 22 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

