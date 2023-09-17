Mondo Duplantis Sets World Record for the Seventh Time in Diamond League Final

EUGENE, Ore. – LSU alumni Armand “Mondo” Duplantis continues to reach new heights never seen before, breaking the pole vault world record for the seventh time in his young career at the Diamond League Prefontaine Classic on Sunday.

Duplantis, a 23-year-old Lafayette, La., native, went perfect on the day to win his third Diamond League final title. Prior to setting the new world record, Duplantis cleared heights of 5.62 meters (18’ 5.25”), 5.82m (19’ 1”), and 6.02m (19’ 9”) to win the title with no misses.

After failing to clear the would-be world record height of 6.23m (20’ 5.25”) earlier in the year, Duplantis finally cleared it in one attempt back on home soil at Hayward Field. His new personal-best height of 6.23m on Sunday marks the seventh time he has set the world record for pole vault.

“I don’t remember the jump,” said Duplantis after the competition. “I am dead serious. It happened just a few minutes ago and I barely remember it. I just knew it was going to be really close because and I stayed on a little bit smaller of a pole than I thought would be necessary to make it.”

The representative of Sweden added a centimeter to his world record of 6.22m (20’ 4.75”) that he set indoors seven months ago. Duplantis’ previous best outdoors was 6.21m (20’ 4.25), his winning height at the World Championships here in Eugene last summer.

“The limit is very high, and I hope that I can continue to jump well and keep jumping higher than I did today, but for now I’m just enjoying the moment.”

The previous meet record was 6.05m (19’ 10”) set in 2015 by Renaud Lavillenie of France.

