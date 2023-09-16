Volleyball Downs Texas Tech, 3-0

DALLAS – Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson powered the LSU volleyball team to its second consecutive sweep behind a match-high 18 kills and season-high .552 hitting percentage in the 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-17) decision over Texas Tech Saturday afternoon at the Moody Coliseum.

LSU (5-4) set a new season-high for the second consecutive match as they finished with a .324 hitting percentage on 46 kills. The Tigers also held Texas Tech (6-5) to a .093 hitting percentage and won the battle in each statistical category, including assists (44-29), aces (2-1), blocks (4-3) and digs (56-41).

Robinson matched middle blockers Anita Anwusi and Angie Lee with two blocks to lead the Tigers. Anwusi had seven kills and a .462 hitting percentage on the offensive end, while Lee contributed five kills. Right side Jade Demps was second on the team with eight kills and turned in one ace and 12 digs in the victory.

Setter Maddie Waak had 35 assists with five digs, one ace and one kill, while libero Erin Carmichael led all players with 16 digs.

Set 1

After trailing by three early in the set, LSU scored five unanswered to take a 10-8 lead and went into the media timeout ahead, 15-11. The Tigers led 18-12 when the Red Raiders burned their first timeout of the match and still held a four-point advantage at 20-16 despite needing a timeout with the Red Raiders on a 4-2 run. Robinson responded with three kills out of the timeout, and LSU won the opening frame 25-19. Robinson led the Tigers with eight kills and had a .429 hitting percentage.

Set 2

An early run that included a 4-0 burst put LSU on top 10-5, and the Tigers were leading 15-9 at the media timeout. LSU’s lead grew to as many as nine in the set at 19-10, but a 4-0 run by Texas Tech forced LSU to use its first timeout as they clung to a 19-14 lead. The two clubs traded on the first two points after the timeout, but the Tigers closed the set on a 5-1 run to win the stanza 25-16. As a team, LSU hit .333 and held Texas Tech to a .050 hitting percentage. Robinson led again with five kills, and Anwusi and Demps each added three kills.

Set 3

After six early ties, LSU strung together four consecutive points to take a 9-6 lead. Texas Tech chipped away at the lead and pulled within one point at 12-11, but for the third consecutive set, the Tigers led at the media timeout, 15-12. LSU extended its lead 20-15 to encourage a TTU timeout and scored on five of the final six rallies to win the set 25-17. LSU hit .308 in the frame, led by Robinson’s five kills, followed by outside hitter Sanaa Dotson’s four kills, who finished the match with six total kills.

Up Next

LSU concludes the SMU Invitational against tournament host SMU at 12:30 p.m. CT Sunday.

Directly support LSU Volleyball by contributing to the Volleyball Excellence Fund today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball on Instagram and X.