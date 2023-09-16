LSU Basketball Teaches The Skills Of The Game To The Next Generation

BATON ROUGE – LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon, the Tiger coaching staff and players spent Saturday morning teaching neighborhood kids basketball skills on the rededicated basketball courts at Longfellow Park in Baton Rouge.

The freshened courts were made possible by Cox Communications and BREC (the recreation and park commission of East Baton Rouge Parish) in association with the Langston Galloway Foundation. Galloway, a Baton Rouge native, played at Christian Life Academy in the city and now plays professional basketball in Europe.

With parents and neighbors looking on, the LSU Tiger Life program and the basketball staff put together clinic drills where the coaches and players were able to work with small groups of young athletes at different basketball goals on different elements of the game from shooting to ball handling to defending.

The group gathered for a picture at the end of the hour session as the Tigers made connections with youngsters and their parents from the area around the local park.

“I’m honored that we able to be a part of this event to dedicate this beautiful court here in Baton Rouge,” said Coach McMahon. “It provides a place for the youth in our community to chase their dreams and a safe place to get out on the court and play the game that they love. I know our players were really excited about the opportunity to coach this morning and we had a great time.”

BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson and Metro Councilman Darryl Hurst, representing District 5, were on hand for the event and Erin Monroe Wesley, who is the market director for Cox in Louisiana, all spoke in a brief ceremony and helped put together the event to rededicate the court.

“It’s really important,” Coach McMahon said of events like Saturday’s. “Our players were once in the same shoes like these kids are today. They wanted to play this game and needed facilities like this to be able to do it. They needed coaches to impact their lives and help them get the blueprint for how to pursue those dreams.

“I want these 10-14 year olds that we get to work with this morning to see the stories like a Carlos Stewart who grew up right down the street and is now representing the LSU brand playing for the Tigers. A Tasmin Mitchell who grew up playing in the park system down the road in Denham Springs, the third all-time leading scorer, and is now coaching at LSU. I think it is important that we show the young students the pathway to pursue their dreams.”

The LSU men’s basketball season begins with an exhibition game on Oct. 30 against Louisiana Christian and the opening game is Nov. 6 against Mississippi Valley State. Ticket information can be found at LSUTix.net.