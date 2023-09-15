Tigers Sweep Team and Individual Wins at LSU Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men and women both took home gold as they hosted the lone home meet of the season, LSU Invitational, at the University Club.

The women took first as a team with a perfect score of 15 points, while sweeping finished one through six. Leading LSU with her first collegiate win and a new PR of 17:21.70 was Montana Monk, erasing over a minute off of her previous best of 18:50.10.

“Montana [Monk] had a fantastic race,” said cross country coach Houston Franks. “We’ve seen this coming in practice a little bit and she’s been working out really-really well. I was not shocked at all based on what I’ve seen in practice. She had a really tough freshman year and got knocked off the horse, but now she’s back on it and working on her confidence and being really aggressive.”

Finishing out the scoring for LSU was Callie Hardy (2nd, 17:54.40), Gwyneth Hughes (3rd, 18:06.10), Carly Nicholson (4th, 18:11.10), and Adele Broussard (5th, 18:24.50).

“We took control of the race early and did a pretty good job of sticking together throughout the race.”

On the men’s side Jack Wallace and Tyler Stevens led the way for a team win and a score of 21 points. Wallace finished the morning with the individual win and a huge PR of 18:18.20, erasing his previous 6k best of 18:50.10. Stevens was neck-and-neck with Wallace till the two decided the winner with a last-second game of rock, paper, scissors. Stevens finished with a PR of 18:18.30 in second, beating his previous best of 18:56.10. Closing out the scoring for LSU was Rob Buisson (5th, 19:01.10), Will Dart (6th, 19:02.60), and Casey Goetschel (7th, 19:03.20).

“Tyler [Stevens] and Jack [Wallace] worked really well together and separated themselves from the other competition at the latter part of the race. Our men have to do a little bit of a better job keeping our grouping together, and keeping it together for a longer time going forward. Our results this meet were almost reversed of our last meet, which is exciting. I like that anybody on anyway can be up in the front, but we have to be able to keep the grouping a little longer since the races will get longer going forward.”

LSU returns to action on Friday, September 29, when the Tigers head to the Florida State Invitational in Tallahassee, Fla. The men are set to start at 6:40 a.m. CT, while the women are set for 7:15 a.m.

Results – LSU Invitational

Women’s Team Scores

1. LSU – 15

2. Nicholls State – 63

3. Alcorn State – 85

4. SE Louisiana – 112

5. Northwestern St. – 128

6. Southern – 153

7. Dillard – 168

LSU Women Individual Times (5K)

1. Montana Monk – 17:21.70

2. Callie Hardy – 17:54.40

3. Gwyneth Hughes – 18:06.10

4. Carly Nicholson – 18:11.10

5. Adele Broussard – 18:24.50

6. Katie Johnson – 18:26.40

9. Hailey Day – 19:03.60

11. Addison Stevenson – 19:13.90

13. Annie Fink – 19:29.90

14. Sophie Martin – 19:48.60

16. Svenya Stoyanoff – 20:02.40

17. Shelby Spoor – 20:19.40

Men’s Team Scores

1. LSU – 21

2. Nicholls State – 75

3. SE Louisiana – 94

4. Southern – 101

5. Xavier-Louisiana – 113

6. Alcorn State – 129

LSU Men Individual Times (6K)

1. Jack Wallace – 18:18.20

2. Tyler Stevens – 18:18.30

5. Rob Buisson – 19:01.10

6. Will Dart – 19:02.60

7. Casey Goestchel – 19:03.20

8. Dyllon Nimmers – 19:05.30

10. Hugh Carlson – 19:07.20

12. Alex Holbrook – 19:15.30

14. Rhen Langley – 19:30.80

