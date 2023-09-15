Times of Interest

No. 14 LSU at Mississippi State
September 16, 2023 * Starkville, Miss. (Davis Wade Stadium) * ESPN

Friday, September 15
2-6 p.m. Paul Finebaum Show live from The Junction on Mississippi State campus
3:30 p.m. Team departs campus
4:20 p.m. Team departs Baton Rouge
5:35 p.m. Team arrives in Tupelo
6:10 p.m. Team arrives at Hilton Garden Inn Tupelo
Saturday, September 16
7:40 a.m. LSU departs hotel for Davis Wade Stadium
8 a.m. Marty & McGee live from The Junction on Mississippi State campus
8:45 a.m. Gates to Davis Wade Stadium open
9 a.m. LSU arrives at Davis Wade Stadium
LSU GameDay pregame radio show begins
SEC Nation live from The Junction on Mississippi State campus
10:30 a.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Davis Wade Stadium
• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App
10:56 a.m. National Anthem
11:03 a.m. Mississippi State takes the field
11:05 a.m. LSU takes the field
11:06 a.m. Coin toss at midfield
11:07 a.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Mississippi State on ESPN