Volleyball Heads to the Lone Star State for the SMU Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team will participate in the SMU Invitational Sept. 15-17 at Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas, as a final tune-up before stepping into SEC competition.

LSU (3-4) will open the weekend with a 4 p.m. CT match on Friday, Sept. 15 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (5-4), take on Texas Tech (6-3) at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 16, and conclude the tournament against host SMU (3-5) at 12:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, Sept. 17. Sunday’s match versus SMU will be the only streamed match for LSU this weekend. Fans can watch the match on ESPN+ with Chris Mycoskie and Shanel Bramschreiber on the call.

Last time out, the Tigers dropped a 3-1 decision to Southeastern Louisiana. LSU has compiled a .256 hitting percentage behind 13.32 kills per set on 12.57 assists per set (No. 5 in SEC). They have also tallied 1.75 aces, 1.89 blocks and 12.71 digs per set.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads LSU with 4.36 kills per set (122 total) and 4.86 points per set, which ranks No. 3 and No. 4 in the SEC and No. 19 and No. 27 in the NCAA, respectively. Robinson has totaled three matches with 20 or more kills this season and adds 37 digs, 15 blocks and five aces to her season statistics.

Middle blocker Anita Anwusi leads the SEC and ranks No. 14 in the nation with a .471 hitting percentage. Anwusi has totaled three matches with a hitting percentage over .600 this season and has 66 total kills with a team-high 19 total blocks, including three solos.

Right side Jade Demps is second on the team with 2.64 kills per set (74 total), seven aces, 15 blocks and 2.36 digs per set (66 total). Demps has put together three consecutive matches with double-digit kill totals. Outside hitter, Sanaa Dotson rounds out the Tigers’ top hitters with 2.48 kills per set and has five aces per set.

Setter Maddie Waak sits at No. 7 in the SEC with 9.93 assists per set (278 total) and 10 aces this season, and libero Erin Carmichael anchors the defense with 2.77 digs per set (72 total). Carmicheal matches Waak for a team-high 10 aces and ranks No. 37 among NCAA active career leaders with 1,544 total assists.

LSU has a 13-7 record against the SMU Invitational tournament field, including a 3-0 mark against A&M-Corpus Christi, 8-6 versus Texas Tech, and 2-1 against SMU.

