BATON ROUGE, La. – Steve Lautz, a longtime athletics administrator with SEC experience, has been named LSU’s Executive Associate Athletics Director for Compliance, LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward announced Wednesday.

In his role at LSU, Lautz will serve on the athletics department’s executive staff and will lead all day-to-day compliance matters for the school’s 21 sports and nearly 500 student-athletes.

“We’re excited to bring Steve back to the SEC and add him to our exceptional staff,” Woodward said. “As we continue to navigate the ever-changing landscape of college athletics, the expertise and experience he brings to LSU will be instrumental in our department’s continued pursuit of excellence.”

“I want to thank Scott and Lori (Williams, LSU’s Deputy AD for Leadership & Strategy) for this opportunity,” Lautz said. “I’m very appreciative to return to the SEC and join the LSU family. LSU is such a great place with a rich tradition, and I’m excited to be part of one of the nation’s premier athletics departments.”

A native of Madison, Wisc., Lautz joins LSU after serving as senior associate AD for compliance at the University of Texas at San Antonio. At UTSA, Lautz developed and implemented a comprehensive rules education plan for student-athletes, coaches and staff members.

He worked as the sport administrator for the UTSA men’s and women’s track & field and cross country programs, and for the women’s soccer program. He also served as a Title IX appellate officer for hearings on the UTSA campus.

Prior to his tenure at UTSA, Lautz was a contributing member of the compliance department at Auburn from 2009-19, first as assistant AD for two years and then as associate AD for over seven years. He was part of a staff at Auburn that oversaw all NCAA compliance matters for nearly 600 student-athletes in 21 sports.

Lautz worked from 2003-09 at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee, beginning as a compliance coordinator before being promoted to UWM’s assistant AD for compliance.

Prior to starting his career in collegiate athletics, Lautz worked as an attorney at the law firm of Bond, Schoeneck and King in Overland Park, Kan., representing colleges and universities in NCAA-related matters.

He was an ice hockey student-athlete at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn., where he earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and criminal justice in 1996 before earning his law degree at the University of Kansas in 2000.