BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU on Wednesday released its 56-game 2024 baseball schedule, which begins on Friday, February 16, when the reigning NCAA Champions face VMI in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU will play nearly half of its regular-season schedule – 27 games – against teams that participated in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, including six games against clubs that advanced to the College World Series.

Starting times for the games on the 2024 schedule will be determined in the coming months after television schedules and team travel arrangements are finalized.

The deadline for current season ticket holders to submit renewals for the 2024 season is Monday, October 2. Season ticket holders may submit renewals by logging in to their online accounts at www.LSUTIX.net or by calling 225-578-2184 or 225-578-0100 during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday.

Applications are also available now at www.LSUTIX.net for fans to join a request list for new season tickets and parking permits.

The Tigers’ non-conference schedule is highlighted by a trip March 1-3 to Minute Maid Park in Houston, for the Astros Foundation Classic. LSU, which will participate in the event for the fifth time, will face Texas, UL Lafayette and Texas State in the MLB ball park.

Prior to the Astros Foundation Classic, the Tigers will meet Rice at Reckling Park in Houston on Wednesday, February 28.

The 30-game Southeastern Conference slate begins with a weekend road series at Mississippi State on March 15. LSU will also travel to play league foes Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri and Alabama.

The Tigers will play host to SEC weekends versus Florida, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Texas A&M and Ole Miss in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Dates for some SEC games could change once the league determines its television schedule.

Preparation for the 2024 season is underway, as the Tigers are engaged in conditioning drills and individual workouts. LSU begins its full-squad fall practice period on Thursday, October 5.

LSU will play fall exhibition games at McNeese in Lake Charles, La., on Sunday, November 5, and versus UL Lafayette in Alex Box Stadium on Sunday, November 12. Both fall exhibition games are scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. CT.