Angel Reese Named To TIME100 Next List

BATON ROUGE – Angel Reese was named to the TIME100 Next list Wednesday morning as an innovator after being nominated by WNBA star Candace Parker.

Making a list like the TIME100 Next requires research and reporting from across TIME’s global network of editors and correspondents. TIME sift through hundreds of suggestions and then meet each week to debate who belongs on the list. “Through this process, we get to know so many extraordinary leaders who are creating change across the world. Our hope is that this list offers a glimpse into their important work,” says Cate Matthews, a TIME editorial director.

The TIME100 Next list includes athletes, scientists, CEOs, artists and astronauts among many other accomplished indiduals. Reese is on the list with people such as Jalen Hurts, Kelsea Ballerini, Rose Zhang and Ronald Acuña Jr. along with many others.

Reese will be featured in the upcoming edition of TIME, set to hit newsstands this Friday, September 15.

Reese set the college basketball world on fire last season, averaging 23.0 points and 15.3 rebound per game and setting the NCAA record with 34 double-doubles in a season. After being named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 Final Four and leading the Tigers to their first national championship, Reese was named the BET Sportswoman of the Year and won the ESPY for Best Breakthrough Athlete.