First Women’s Basketball Practice Sept. 25 Open To Public

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team will officially begin practice on Monday, September 25 at 1:30 p.m. CT on the main floor of the PMAC and it will be open for the public to attend. Doors will open at 1 p.m.

Coming off the program’s first national championship victory, practice is set to commence on September 25 as the Tigers look to build off last season’s unprecedented success. The Tigers bring back multiple top performers like Angel Reese, Flau’Jae Johnson, Sa’Myah Smith, Kateri Poole and Last-Tear Poa who all played pivotal roles throughout LSU’s championship season. LSU also brought in the top two players in the transfer portal in All-Americans Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow along with ESPN’s top rated freshmen class.

Both the lower southeast and southwest entrances will be open for fans to enter through and parking will be available in lot 105 on LSU’s campus.

