LSU Women's Golf T3 In Weather Halted Cougar Classic Season Opener

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team did what it needed to do on the opening day of the women’s golf season at the Cougar Classic in Hanahan, South Carolina, standing third midway through the second round of the 54-hole event Monday.

The tournament was halted in late afternoon due to weather. The final six-seven holes of the round will be completed beginning at 7:30 a.m. CT Tuesday with the final round to immediately follow at the Yeamans Hall Club.

LSU is in third place just two shots out of the lead at 17-under, having played 11 holes of the second round. Clemson is the tournament leader at the break at 19-under par, one shot better than first-round leader Kentucky at 18-under. UCF is fourth at 16-under and Ole Miss is fifth at 15-under. Florida (-12) and Georgia (-11) are the other two teams in double digits under par.

It appears the team champion will come from those seven teams in the 17-team event.

LSU made sure to come out strong on a day when 11 teams were under par after 18 holes of the tournament, shooting a 10-under par 274 to stand in fourth place after 18 holes. It was the type of play the Tigers needed to be a contender in the low-scoring event and all four counting scores were under par in the opening round.

Ingrid Lindblad opened her final season with a bogey on her opening hole and then proceeded to post five birdies to shoot a 4-under par 67 on the par 71, 6,269-yard layout. Lindblad has five birdies in her first 11 holes of the second round and after 29 holes of play is at 8-under par and in a tie for third.

She is three shots behind the historic lead of Lauren Olivares of North Carolina State, who became the first female collegiate to shoot 60 in a collegiate event. She had 13 birdies to post the 11-under score. She was even on her second round through nine holes of her second round.

Also in LSU’s opening round, the Tigers got a good 3-under 68 from Aine Donegan (5 birdies), a 2-under 69 from sophomore Taylor Riley (5 birdies) and a 1-under 70 from Latanna Stone (2 birdies).

In round two, Stone is -2 through nine holes, Donegan is 1-under through 10 holes, Carla Tejedo is even through 11 holes and Riley is 1-over through 10 holes. The Tigers started the shotgun round on holes 7-9.

Donegan is 4-under for the tournament and is in a group tied for eighth, while Stone is in a group tied for 17th at 3-under par.

Live scoring for the conclusion of the tournament will be on Golfstat.com.

Cougar Classic

Hanahan, South Carolina

Second Round Team Results – Par 71-284

(Second Round suspended due to weather)

1 Clemson -19; 2 Kentucky -18; 3 LSU -17; 4 UCF -16; 5 Ole Miss -15; 6 Florida -12; 7 Georgia 11; 8 North Carolina State -5; T9 Michigan State -2; T9 Tennessee -2; T11 Maryland +2; T11 Miami +2; T13 College of Charleston +4; T13 Furman +4; 15 Wisconsin +10; 16 Illinois +14; Penn State +15

Individual Top 5

1 Lauren Olivares, NC State 60- E — -11

2 Laney Frye, Kentucky 64- -3 — -10

T3 Savannah Grewal, Clemson 68- -5 — -8

T3 Ingrid Lindblad, LSU 67- -4 — -8

T3 Pimpisa Sisutham, UCF 66– -3 — -8

LSU Scores

T3 Ingrid Lindblad 67- -4 — -8

T8 Aine Donegan 68- -1 — -4

T17 Latanna Stone 70- -2 — -3

T32 Taylor Riley 69- +1 — -1

T79 Carla Tejedo 76- E — +5