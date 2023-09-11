LSU Football vs. Arkansas Kickoff, TV Network Announced

BATON ROUGE – LSU Football’s Sept. 23 game against Arkansas in Tiger Stadium will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.

The LSU-Arkansas contest will be televised by ESPN, and will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network including the LSU Sports Mobile Apps and LSUsports.net/live starting at 4 p.m. CT.

Sept. 23 SEC Football Television Selections

Time (CT), MATCHUP, TV NETWORK

11 a.m. CT – Auburn at Texas A&M, ESPN

11 a.m. CT – Kentucky at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

2:30 p.m. CT – Ole Miss at Alabama, CBS

3 p.m. CT – UTSA at Tennessee, SEC Network

6 p.m. CT – Arkansas at LSU, ESPN

6 p.m. CT – Charlotte at Florida, ESPN+/SEC Network+

6:30 p.m. CT – Mississippi State at South Carolina, SEC Network

6:30 p.m. CT – UAB at Georgia, ESPN2

6:30 p.m. CT – Memphis vs. Missouri (in St. Louis, Mo.), ESPNU