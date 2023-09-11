ANNIKA Award Preseason List With LSU's Ingrid Lindblad, Latanna Stone Announced

BATON ROUGE – As the 2023-24 golf season begins for the nationally-ranked LSU women’s golf team Monday, two members of the team were announced by The Haskins Foundations as members of the 2023-24 ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel Preseason Watch List was announced by Golfweek and Golf Channel.

Graduate students Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone, both earlier named preseason first-team All-Americans, are on the watch list for the prestigious ANNIKA Award that will be announced at the NCAA women’s golf championships in California next May.

LSU is one of four schools, along with Stanford, Florida State and Ole Miss, with two members on the watch list.

The LSU pair are in action today and Tuesday at the Cougar Classic in Charleston, South Carolina.

Lindblad, from Sweden, has 11 career collegiate victories and this summer was a semifinalist in the Women’s (British) Amateur and third in the European Ladies Championship.

Stone, of Riverview, Florida had two wins last season for the Tigers and this summer made match play in her first effort in links golf in the British Amateur and then in August played some of her best golf to advance to the final match of the United States Women’s Amateur in California.

2023-2024 Preseason ANNIKA Award Watch List (listed alphabetically):

Kajsa Arwefjall, San Jose State

Amari Avery, Southern Cal

Zoe Campos, UCLA

Hannah Darling, South Carolina

Megha Ganne, Stanford

Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Texas A&M

Charlotte Heath, Florida State

Rachel Heck, Stanford

Madison Hinson-Tolchard, Oklahoma State

Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest

Mackenzie Lee, SMU

Andrea Lignell, Ole Miss

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State

Caitlyn Macnab, Ole Miss

Caley McGinty, Ohio State

Tunrada Piddon, UCF

Ashley Menne, Arizona State

Anna Morgan, Furman

Kiara Romero, Oregon

Amanda Sambach, Virginia

Megan Schofill, Auburn

Latanna Stone, LSU

Lottie Woad, Florida State

Jeneath Wong, Pepperdine

About the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel:

Created in 2014, the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is annually given to the top female Division 1 collegiate golfer; the winner voted on by players, coaches and members of the college golf media. Named for Annika Sorenstam, the award was created in partnership with the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top female golfer and to match the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, which acknowledges the top male Division I collegiate golfer.

Stifel, one of the nation’s leading wealth management and investment banking firms, serves as the presenting sponsor of both the ANNIKA and Haskins Awards, recognizing annually the most outstanding NCAA Division I female and male college golfers. Stifel also serves as a presenting sponsor for the NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships on GOLF Channel.

About Fred Haskins and the Haskins Foundation

From the seaside town of Liverpool to a quaint Donald Ross course in Georgia, Fred Haskins built a reputation for mentoring young golfers. Haskins was head professional at the Country Club of Columbus for 34 years, recommended for the position by the legendary Bobby Jones. His proteges learned the game in Saturday morning classes that cost a nickel. They went on to win more than 150 collegiate and amateur tournaments. Since its formation in 1971, the Haskins Foundation has been devoted to amateur golf and the presentation of the Haskins Award. This coveted trophy honors the year’s outstanding college golfer and the memory of Fred Haskins, a club pro that spent his life nurturing and mentoring amateur golfers. The foundation, based in Columbus, Ga., oversees the voting for the Haskins and ANNIKA Awards conducted among college golfers, coaches and golf media. For more information on the Haskins Foundation, visit www.HaskinsFoundation.org.