BATON ROUGE, La. – The Battle for the Bayou continues as LSU volleyball host Southeastern Louisiana at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The first 1,000 fans to enter the PMAC on Sunday will receive an LSU Souvenir Cup, and the first 100 students will receive an LSU t-shirt. The match will be streamed on SECN+ with Lyn Rollins and Fran Flory on the call.

A couple of big cats going at it tomorrow! The Tigers will face the Lions of Southeastern Louisiana to end week three of the 2023 volleyball season. 📄: https://t.co/o0WO8rrLgS#NowWeProwl | #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/lXfy44jiuM — LSU Volleyball (@lsuvolleyball) September 9, 2023

LSU is coming off a convincing four-set victory over UL-Lafayette in a midweek tilt. The Tigers have a .254 hitting percentage on 12.96 kills per set and rank No. 5 in the SEC with 1.96 aces per set (47 total). Defensively, the Tigers are averaging 1.92 blocks and 12.29 digs per set.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads LSU with 4.17 kills per set (100 total) and has contributed 33 digs, 14 blocks and four aces. Right side Jade Demps follows with 2.63 kills per set (63 total) and leads the team with 58 total digs, averaging 2.42 digs per set. Demps has also tallied seven aces and 14 blocks this season. Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson rounds out the Tigers’ top hitters with 2.53 kills per set and has five aces per set.

Middle blocker Anita Anwusi paces the Tigers with 17 blocks and a .436 hitting percentage, which ranks No. 3 in the SEC. Freshman middle Angie Lee has also made an early impact, averaging 1.25 blocks per set with 10 total blocks in only two matches.

Setter Maddie Waak sits at No. 8 in the SEC with 9.63 assists per set and 10 aces this season. Waak logged her second double-double of the season with 42 assists and a career-high 20 digs versus UL-Lafayette (Sept. 6). Libero Erin Carmichael leads the defense with 2.59 digs per set (57 total) after recording 10 digs and 10 assists in her last match, marking her second career double-double. Carmicheal matches Waak for a team-high 10 aces this season.

LSU leads the all-time series against Southeastern Louisiana 11-0. The clubs last met in 2000.

