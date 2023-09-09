Versus Southeastern Louisiana

SLU went 2-1 at the Bobcat Classic in San Marcos, Texas, and has won four of its last five matches. Southeastern Louisiana is hitting .244 from the floor, averaging 13.06 kills, 11.97 assists, and 1.52 assists per set. The Lions also average 1.39 points per set and 15.55 digs per set. Southeastern is the reigning Southland Conference Champions and made its first NCAA Tournament appearance last season.

Outside hitter Kailin Newsome leads SLU with 3.84 kills per set (119 total) and contributes seven aces. Newsome, a transfer from Wichita State, reached 1,000 career kills this past Friday at the Bobcat Classic. Outside hitter Cicily Hidalgo follows Newsome with 2.74 kills per set (85 total) and has 10 aces on the season and 3.19 digs per set (99 total). Middle hitter Jacqueline Arrington leads the Lions at the net with 23 total blocks (0.74/set), including a team-high nine solo blocks. Setter Gracie Duplechein gets the offense going with 8.00 assists per set, and libero Ansley Tullis anchors the defense with 3.26 digs per set and adds six aces this season.