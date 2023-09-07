LSU Gold
Football

Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. Grambling St.

by Michael Bonnette
Times of Interest

#14 LSU vs. Grambling St.

Sept. 9, 2023 • Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium)
6:32 p.m. • ESPN+/SECN+

7 a.m. Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
10 a.m. LSU SportShop open | Shop 24 Hours at LSUshop.net
10 a.m. LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
1:30 p.m. National L Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
1:30 p.m. PMAC open to public
1:30 p.m. Bud Light Fan Zone opens
• Located in front of PMAC
1:30 p.m. Chris Ardoin performs Bud Lights Fan Zone
3:30 p.m. Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
3:55 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
4:05 p.m. National L Club members march down Victory Hill
4:07 p.m. The Oaks Society marches down Victory Hill
4:11 p.m. LSU band marches down Victory Hill
4:15 p.m. LSU arrives at Victory Hill
4:17 p.m. LSU marches down Victory Hill
4:25 p.m. LSU Football team arrives at Tiger Stadium
4:30 p.m. All gates to Tiger Stadium open
4:30 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from Bud Light Fan Zone
• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
4:40 p.m. LSU band performance in PMAC
5 p.m. LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
6 p.m.  LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at LSUsports.net/live or in the LSU Sports Mobile App
6:11 p.m. LSU’s 3.0 GPA student-athletes on-field recognition
6:16 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
6:20 p.m. Moment of Reflection/Moment of Silence
6:20:30 p.m. Alma Mater
6:22:30 p.m. National Anthem with B-52 flyover
6:25 p.m. LSU departs locker room
6:26:30 p.m. LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
6:28 p.m. LSU takes the field
6:29 p.m. Grambling State takes the field
6:29 p.m. Coin toss at midfield
6:29 p.m. Guest Captains presentation
• LB Michael Brooks, RB Alley Broussard
6:32 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Grambling on ESPN+/SECN+

 

Presentations

In-Game Presentations
1Q, 2nd Timeout: LSU Women’s Basketball National Championship
2Q, 2nd Timeout: Dr. Tom Durant
1Q/2Q Break: Geaux Hero
3Q, 1st Timeout: Louisiana Teacher and Principal of the Year

Halftime
LSU Band Performance
Grambling Band Performance

Follow the Action

Live stats of LSU-Grambling game on www.LSUstats.com.

Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:
twitter.com/LSUfootball
www.facebook.com/LSUfootball
www.instagram.com/LSUfootball

