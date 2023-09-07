Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. Grambling St.

Times of Interest
#14 LSU vs. Grambling St.
Sept. 9, 2023 • Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium)
6:32 p.m. • ESPN+/SECN+
|7 a.m.
|Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
|10 a.m.
|LSU SportShop open | Shop 24 Hours at LSUshop.net
|10 a.m.
|LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
|1:30 p.m.
|National L Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
|• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
|1:30 p.m.
|PMAC open to public
|1:30 p.m.
|Bud Light Fan Zone opens
|• Located in front of PMAC
|1:30 p.m.
|Chris Ardoin performs Bud Lights Fan Zone
|3:30 p.m.
|Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
|3:55 p.m.
|LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
|4:05 p.m.
|National L Club members march down Victory Hill
|4:07 p.m.
|The Oaks Society marches down Victory Hill
|4:11 p.m.
|LSU band marches down Victory Hill
|4:15 p.m.
|LSU arrives at Victory Hill
|4:17 p.m.
|LSU marches down Victory Hill
|4:25 p.m.
|LSU Football team arrives at Tiger Stadium
|4:30 p.m.
|All gates to Tiger Stadium open
|4:30 p.m.
|LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from Bud Light Fan Zone
|• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
|4:40 p.m.
|LSU band performance in PMAC
|5 p.m.
|LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
|6 p.m.
|LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
|• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
|• Listen free at LSUsports.net/live or in the LSU Sports Mobile App
|6:11 p.m.
|LSU’s 3.0 GPA student-athletes on-field recognition
|6:16 p.m.
|Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
|6:20 p.m.
|Moment of Reflection/Moment of Silence
|6:20:30 p.m.
|Alma Mater
|6:22:30 p.m.
|National Anthem with B-52 flyover
|6:25 p.m.
|LSU departs locker room
|6:26:30 p.m.
|LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
|6:28 p.m.
|LSU takes the field
|6:29 p.m.
|Grambling State takes the field
|6:29 p.m.
|Coin toss at midfield
|6:29 p.m.
|Guest Captains presentation
|• LB Michael Brooks, RB Alley Broussard
|6:32 p.m.
|Kickoff: LSU vs. Grambling on ESPN+/SECN+