Softball Releases 2023 Fall Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team released its 2023 fall schedule Thursday morning. The Tigers will host seven exhibition contests at Tiger Park.

Fall competition will begin at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 20, against Co-Lin before taking on Pensacola at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 27. The Bayou Bengals will play a doubleheader at 1:30 p.m. CT and 4 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 28 versus Southern and Belhaven, respectively, to conclude the month.

LSU opens November with a 5 p.m. CT game against BRCC on Wednesday, Nov. 1, and will challenge Nicholls at 5 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Nov. 8. The fall schedule will conclude with another 5 p.m. CT contest on Friday, Nov. 10, versus Chipola.

All times are subject to change and will be reflected on our social media channels and schedule page.

LSU will return 18 letterwinners from a season ago, including six 2023 All-SEC selections highlighted by two-time Gold Glove Award Winner, outfielder Ciara Briggs, and NFCA All-American pitcher Sydney Berzon.

The Tigers will welcome eight newcomers comprised of six true freshmen and two transfers in graduate utility pitcher Kelley Lynch (Washington) and redshirt sophomore pitcher Tatum Clopton (Oklahoma State).

Directly support LSU Softball by joining the Diamondbackers today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and X.