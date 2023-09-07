September 2023 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the September 2023 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Aine Donegan

Classification: Junior

Major: General Business – Business Analytics

Sport: Women’s Golf

Reason for nomination: Aine came to LSU as a transfer last year and has been extremely impressive in the classroom and on the course. She continues to work hard in a difficult major, all while balancing her tournaments and travel. Aine took a course this Summer to get ahead in her degree while also competing in the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach. Not only was she competing at a high level, but she also took the time to make sure that she was getting her work done. I’m so impressed with Aine’s hard work and dedication.

Nominated by: Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director

Cameron Hall

Classification: Graduate Student

Major: Master of Library and Information Science

Sport: Gymnastics

Reason for nomination: Cammy transferred to LSU last year and immediately go to work in her classes. She did a great job of communicating with the department and being an advocate for herself. Despite suffering an injury last year, she never let it slow her down. She completed a Graduate Certificate in the Spring but is coming back to complete her Master’s degree, as she wants to further her education. Cammy has such appositive attitude and mindset and is a hard worker. I’m so excited for her and I know she is going to continue to be successful!

Nominated by: Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director

Malachi Lane

Classification: Sophomore

Major: Biological Science

Sport: Football

Reason for nomination: Malachi is not afraid of a challenge. He rarely seeks out an opportunity to be comfortable, and he makes personal and professional decisions with extreme intentionality. He has heavily invested in his growth and professional development over the last few months while simultaneously completing intensive football training camp and engaging in challenging course work ranging from physics, bio chem, English, to sociology. We are extremely excited to see what the future holds for Malachi!

Nominated by: Football Academic Team & Tiger Life

Brady Neal

Classification: Sophomore

Major: Sport Administration

Sport: Baseball

Reason for nomination: Brady did a great job in his freshman year! He utilizes all the resources that the Academic Center has to develop his study and work habits to be the best student-athlete he can be. In the Spring, he continued to work hard, and earned a spot on the Dean’s List, all while the team was competing in post-season on their way to win the National Championship. I’m so proud of how far Brady has come and cannot wait to see how he continues to grow in his academic career.

Nominated by: Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director

Holden Webb

Classification: Sophomore

Major: General Business

Sport: Men’s Golf

Reason for nomination: Holden had a great freshman year academically, as he earned a place on the Dean’s List in both Fall and Spring last year. He is not afraid to ask for help, he works ahead on his assignments, and always has a great attitude. I know Holden will continue to be successful in the future.

Nominated by: Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director

Mason Williams

Classification: Freshman

Major: Kinesiology

Sport: Men’s Swimming & Diving

Reason for nomination: Mason did a great job in his first semester (Summer 2023). He displayed an attention to detail and was forward thinking regarding his academic and sport responsibilities. We appreciate his energy and positive attitude. He has also gone out of his way to assist new students starting classes in the fall with getting acclimated to LSU and the Academic Center (ultimate team player!).

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs