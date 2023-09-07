LSU Soccer’s Maya Gordon has experienced the highest highs and the lowest lows during her time in Baton Rouge. As a graduate student in her fifth year with the Tigers, she has seen first-hand how the program has evolved under head coach Sian Hudson.

“It feels kind of surreal.” said Gordon. “From where we started with an interim head coach to where we’re at with Sian, it’s just leaps and bounds from where we were. I really feel like we came up from near nothing as a program.”

Gordon herself will be the first to admit that during her five years at LSU, she has evolved personally, as both a player and a human, just as much as the program has.

Back in 2018, she faced a difficult decision as a high school senior coming out of Four Lauderdale, Fla. Gordon described the choice as difficult given the major scenery change coming from South Florida. However, she knows without a doubt she was always meant to be at LSU.

“LSU’s culture, what it means to be a Tiger, is different from anywhere else I visited,” she explained. “I was just so excited to wear those three letters on my chest and represent LSU.”

It’s fair to say that Gordon’s choice to attend LSU has paid off immensely. During her time as a Tiger, she has been a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll honoree. She was also a member of the 2020 All-SEC Second Team. Gordon was a part of the 2021 LSU squad that won eight straight games, including victories over four different ranked opponents.

Her 2023 season may just end up being her best one yet. Gordon was voted as a team captain for this season, and the Tigers are fresh off of a massive 3-1 road victory last month in Austin against the No. 9-ranked Texas Longhorns. That win was the highest ranked road victory in the history of the Tiger soccer program. Gordon understands just how vital that “W” will be for the Tigers’ confidence going forward.

“The win against Texas was so crucial,” Gordon said. “We had been looking forward to that game since the schedule came out in the summer. I feel like we really found ourselves during that game and we were up for the challenge. We weren’t even on our A-game and yet we still dominated, which gives us so much confidence about what we can do moving forward.”

Gordon is the first to understand that she cannot do everything herself, however. She was quick to praise two of her Tiger teammates who have impressed her so far early in the season.

“Rammie Noel is going to be a huge asset for us this year,” Gordon said. “Her speed and quickness make it so hard for anyone to defend her. Ava Galligan, who is only a freshman, has really impressed me this year as well. She’s calm on the ball, she gets into good spaces, and she has that Tiger mentality, so I’m really excited to see what the rest of the season has for her as well.”

As one of the most traveled and experienced players on the LSU Soccer team, Gordon understands that, unfortunately, her time of having the honor of wearing the LSU crest on her chest is slowly ticking away. However, she is focused on making this season her best ever, and bringing championships back to Baton Rouge.

“As excited as I am for the next chapter, there is a part of me that’s sad because I feel like I’ve grown up here,” Gordon said. “I’ve really found who I am as both a player and a person, so it’s bittersweet that this is my last year.”

Tiger fans are encouraged to check out Maya Gordon and her teammates in action this season, including three upcoming home games this month: Sunday, September 10 vs. Northwestern State; Sunday, September 24 vs. Mississippi State; and Friday, September 29 vs. Florida.

