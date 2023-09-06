SEC Announces Women’s Basketball Conference Schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced its women’s basketball schedule for the upcoming season on Wednesday.

Entering her third season at LSU, Coach Kim Mulkey has led the Tigers to a No. 2 finish in the SEC in both of her first two season, finishing twice behind South Carolina. Conference play will begin on Thursday, January 4 and run through Sunday, March 3 followed by the SEC Tournament March 6-10. The full television schedule will be announced at a later date, along with all game times.

The Tigers will tip the SEC schedule off on January 4 at home against Missouri before heading to Ole Miss on January 7. LSU will then host Texas A&M on January 11.

Then LSU will have two consecutive road games in Alabama at Auburn on January 14 and at Alabama on January 18.

The Tigers will return home to host Arkansas on January 21. On January 25, LSU will host South Carolina in a matchup of the last two National Champions. When LSU and South Carolina met last year in Columbia on Super Bowl Sunday, it was a matchup of the nation’s final two undefeated teams and was viewed by 1.47 million people on ESPN, marking the largest audience for a women’s basketball regular season game in over a decade.

LSU will then head to Starkville on January 28. The Tigers will take on Florida in the PMAC on February 4.

For the second year in a row, LSU will go to Nashville to face Vanderbilt on February 8. The Tigers will return home for their second game of the season against Alabama on February 11 before going to Bryan-College Station for their second game against Texas A&M on February 19, LSU’s lone Monday night matchup.

LSU will take on Auburn for the second time on February 22 at home and will then head to Knoxville for a matchup against Tennessee on February 25. The Tigers will go to Athens to face Georgia on February 29 before finishing conference play at home on March 3 against Kentucky.

LSU 2024 SEC Schedule: 1/4 Missouri Baton Rouge, La. 1/7 Ole Miss Oxford, Miss. 1/11 Texas A&M Baton Rouge, La. 1/14 Auburn Auburn, Ala. 1/18 Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. 1/21 Arkansas Baton Rouge, La. 1/25 South Carolina Baton Rouge, La. 1/28 Mississippi St. Starkville, Miss. 2/4 Florida Baton Rouge, La. 2/8 Vanderbilt Nashville, Tenn. 2/11 Alabama Baton Rouge, La. 2/19 Texas A&M Bryan-College Station, Tex. 2/22 Auburn Baton Rouge, La. 2/25 Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn. 2/29 Georgia Athens, Ga. 3/3 Kentucky Baton Rouge, La.

Current Streaks vs. SEC Opponents:

Alabama – W2

Arkansas – W2

Auburn – W3

Florida – W2

Georgia – W5

Kentucky – W1

Mississippi State – W3

Missouri – W4

Ole Miss – W10

South Carolina – L14

Tennessee – L1

Texas A&M – W4

Vanderbilt – W7