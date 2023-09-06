LSU Basketball Programs Team Up With Nike’s Mamba Brand

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Men’s and Women’s basketball programs have teamed up with the Mamba brand and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation brand ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The Mamba brand is part of Nike and is that of Kobe Bryant. The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating positive impact for underserved athletes and boy and girls in sports. It was founded through the vision and loving memory of Kobe and Gianna “Gigi” Bryant. LSU is one of six schools along with UConn, Oregon, Kentucky, Duke and USC that are part of this partnership.

“We are grateful for the amazing support of these prestigious universities towards the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation – to further the legacies of Kobe and Gigi!” Vanessa Bryant said Tuesday night in an Instagram post announcing the partnership.

Through the partnership, LSU will have access to player-exclusive sneakers from Nike’s Kobe Brand.

The LSU Women’s Basketball team hosted a camp over the Summer in conjunction with the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation in the PMAC.