Volleyball Squares Off Against UL-Lafayette

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU volleyball will host in-state foe UL-Lafayette at 11 a.m. CT Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Wednesday’s match between LSU (2-3) and UL-Lafayette (4-3) will be a field trip match where an estimated 1,700 elementary/middle school students from the Baton Rouge area will come out to the PMAC. The match will be streamed on SECN+ with Lyn Rollins and Fran Flory on the call.

LSU has dominated the service line this season and ranks No. 31 in the country and No. 3 in the SEC with 2.10 aces per set. The Tigers’ 42 total aces rank No. 5 in the SEC after logging a season-high 15 aces in the four-set victory against Ball State to conclude the Bluejay Invitational in Omaha, Neb. The Tigers have a .250 hitting percentage, averaging 12.75 kills and 12.05 assists per set. Defensively, LSU averages 2.00 blocks per set and 11.80 digs per set.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the Bayou Bengals with 4.45 kills per set (89 total) and has contributed 32 digs, 13 blocks and three aces. In NCAA Division I volleyball, Robinson ranks No. 25 in kills per set, No. 28 with 4.98 points per set, and No. 39 with 89 total kills.

Right side Jade Demps follows with 2.40 kills per set (48 total) and leads the team with 48 total digs, averaging 2.40 digs per set. Demps has also tallied seven aces and 11 blocks this season. Middle blocker Anita Anwusi has made her presence felt on both sides of the net as she leads the Tigers with 17 blocks and a .457 hitting percentage (No. 26 in NCAA; No. 2 in SEC) with 44 total kills. Setter Maddie Waak sits at No. 10 in the conference with 9.45 assists per set and 0.45 aces per set, while her 189 total assists rank No. 5 in the SEC. Libero Erin Carmichael leads the defense with 2.60 digs per set (47 total), and Carmicheal and Waak have a team-high nine aces this season.

LSU leads the all-time series against UL-Lafayette 29-2 and is currently on a 14-match winning streak. The last time the two clubs went head-to-head dates back to 2011.

