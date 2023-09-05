Season Two of LSU Football’s "The Path" Premieres Tuesday on LSU GOLD

Season Two of “The Path,” an all-access docuseries following LSU Football all season long, premieres Tuesday on LSU GOLD.

The show’s second season will also air on a new and expanded list of affiliates, including nationally on ESPNU and locally on WBRZ, beginning Wednesdays this fall. “The Path” will replace “Inside LSU Football” for affiliates of the LSU Sports Television Network, beginning this season.

Last season, “The Path” – produced by South Stadium Productions, LSU Athletics’ team of creatives and storytellers – took fans behind the scenes of the Tigers’ run to the SEC West championship, the SEC Championship Game, and the Cheez-It Citrus bowl, with unprecedented access to the Tigers’ first season under head coach Brian Kelly.

Season Two of the show will focus on how Kelly’s traits of excellence are embedded throughout the entire program, including the student-athletes, staff, and supporters who power the Tigers year round.

The first episode will take fans inside fall camp, the week of practice leading into the season opener, and to Orlando for the Tigers’ season opener. The episode will also feature sophomore offensive lineman Will Campbell, who proudly carries on the tradition of the No. 7 jersey for LSU this season.

Subscribers to LSU GOLD will get first access to the show on Tuesday. LSU GOLD is now integrated into the LSU Sports mobile app and is available to watch on mobile devices, desktop and laptop computers, and OTT platforms like Roku, Apple TV, and Google Play. LSU GOLD is also available for free to all LSU students this year.

The Path: Season 2, Episode 1 Schedule

LSU GOLD

9/5/2023 18:00 | http://lsu.gold

WBRZ

Check local listings

Bally Sports

Check local listings

ESPNU/ESPN+

9/6/2023 19:00 | https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=05e20366-9df5-49f1-89ef-de4b8c67f707

9/7/2023 0:00 | https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=7630c829-e8d0-4489-a48c-79e1bd2768d9

9/7/2023 10:30 | https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=30f2168c-8dd8-4b08-bb80-258704cb71ee

9/7/2023 18:00 | https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=009ab10b-6773-4d24-826c-3eac9058a326

9/7/2023 21:30 | https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=0a1caa69-ffb3-4c79-bea9-fe3656fc7c7a

9/8/2023 17:00 | https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=831c2e73-6ec6-4a7c-826d-02a69bccd3bc

9/9/2023 7:30 | https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=aabd8f6c-dd8a-4079-9027-dc3b8e7295c9