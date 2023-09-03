LSU Soccer Tops Texas A&M-Commerce at Home, 6-0

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Soccer team (4-2-0) recorded their fourth victory of the 2023 season on Sunday afternoon at the LSU Soccer Stadium as they defeated the Texas A&M Commerce Lions (1-4-1) by a score of 6-0.

“Overall, it was just some really good soccer and I’m pleased with the outcome. There were a lot of different players contributing and anytime we get a win at this level is really good,” said head coach Sian Hudson. “Now, we just have to use this as an opportunity to build going into a huge game next week against Pepperdine.”

“I’m really excited for some of the goal scorers and people with assists today. Caley Swierenga had two assists as a freshman. Kelsey Major missed last season with a big injury so I’m excited to see her get her first and second goals in the Purple & Gold today. She has had an unbelievable attitude and work rate since she arrived.”

The Tigers began the scoring with a Sage Glover goal after 22 minutes. Midfielder Ida Hermansdottir did an excellent job to hold the ball up in the Lions’ final third, where she played in forward Mollie Baker just outside the eighteen yard box. Baker wasted no time and fired a pass into a surging Glover, who made no mistake slotting it past the Lions goalkeeper Gillian McKenzie. The goal was Glover’s second of the season while Hermansdottir and Baker were credited with assists.

LSU’s second goal came just before halftime in the 43rd minute. Midfielder Jordan Johnson found herself all alone in the midfield and sent a brilliant ball to forward Raelyn Prince, who hit an incredible shot off of a half volley just outside the box that was no match for the Lions’ goalkeeper and landed in the back of the net. The goal was Prince’s first of the season while Johnson’s assists was her second of the year.

The goal capped off a very positive first half for the Tigers that saw them enter the changing room with a 2-0 lead and limited the Lions to no shots on target in the first half.

The Tigers found themselves on the scoresheet early in the second half via a Britney Bertram header in the 53rd minute. Prince and Caley Swierenga connected on short passes from a corner that saw Swarinega cross the ball into the box for Bertram, who headed it home with power to make it 3-0 on the day. The goal was Bertram’s second of the season while Prince’s assist was her second as well. For Swierenga, the assist was the first of her collegiate career.

Midfielder Kelsey Major made it 4-0 in the 58th minute with a superb left-footed finish from 14 yards out. Swierenga sent a cross from the right flank to Major in the box, who recovered from a mistake on her first touch by firing a bullet on the turn with her left foot that powered past the goalkeeper. The goal was the first of her collegiate career for the sophomore from New Orleans while Swierenga’s assist was her second of the day.

The fifth goal of the day came in the 84th minute as Rammie Noel pounced on a loose ball in the box with a right foot half-volley from ten yards out. The goal was the second of the season for Noel and the eighth in her career.

LSU’s final goal of the day came two minutes later as Major doubled her tally. Defender Laney Gonzales sent an accurate cross from the left flank into the box that found the head of Major, who sent it past the goalkeeper and into the left corner. With the goal, Major’s goal count moved up to two while Gonzales’ assist is her first this season.

The Tigers outshot the Lions by a margin of 26-3, with the visiting team unable to register a shot on goal in the match. LSU’s defense claimed its second clean sheet of the season and limited the Lions in quality and quantity of choices. In possession, LSU won the battle by a margin of 70% to 30%. It was a total team effort from top to bottom for the Tigers.

LSU will return to action on Thursday, September 7 as they are slated to take on the Pepperdine Tigers at 6 p.m. CT at the LSU Soccer Stadium. The match will be streamed live on SEC Network+ and live stats will be available on lsusports.net.