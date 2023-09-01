Martin Named AVCA Junior Beach First Team All-American

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU Beach Volleyball freshman Skylar Martin has been named an AVCA Junior Beach First Team All-American.

Martin is a Canton, Georgia native who decided to continue her career down south and play for the Tigers. Martin is a three-time USAV Beach National Champion and was the number two ranked beach player in the country in 2020. She led Sequoyah High School to the state championships in 2019 and 2021 while also breaking records in the number of digs per match and in a full season. In 2021 she was awarded the Scholar Athlete Award and was a First-Team All American. Martin was a dual-sport athlete lettering in tennis as well as volleyball all four years of high school.

“Skylar is a player who everyone wants to play with,” said head coach Russell Brock. “We knew that coming in, and now that she’s on campus, it’s also clear that she is an incredibly hard worker. Her ability to play the game and commitment to improvement is a fantastic combination that will clearly help our team be the best we can possibly be. Excited for how she will impact the next four years.”

The AVCA Junior Beach All-America team is comprised of 26 athletes who are all freshman in college this year.