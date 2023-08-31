Volleyball Heads to Omaha for the Bluejay Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team hits the road for the first time this season and will participate in the 2023 Bluejay Invitational Sept. 1-3 at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Neb.

The Tigers will face Northern Iowa (UNI) at 3:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 1, take on tournament host No. 20 Creighton at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 2, and conclude the weekend with a match against Ball State at noon CT Sunday, Sept. 3. FloSports will stream all matches at the Bluejay Invitational for a fee.

LSU is coming off a 1-1 weekend versus UCLA. As a unit, the Tigers rank No. 4 in the SEC with 2.00 aces per set (20 total) and turned in a .253 hitting percentage on 12.20 kills per set and 11.60 assists per set. Defensively, the Tigers averaged 1.90 blocks per set on opening weekend and finished with 10.90 digs per set.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson was named SEC Freshman of the Week after leading LSU with 4.60 kills per set (46 total) and recorded a .319 hitting percentage. Robinson tallied two 23-kill performances against the Bruins and secured her first collegiate double-double with 10 digs in the weekend’s final match. Robinson currently ranks No. 3 in the SEC and No. 29 in the NCAA with 5.00 points per set.

Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson and right side Jade Demps followed with 2.40 kills and 2.10 kills per set, respectively. Demps and defensive specialist Erin Carmichael lead the team with 2.70 digs per set and four aces. Middle blocker Anita Anwusi ended the weekend with a team-high 1.10 blocks per set and added 19 kills behind a .531 hitting percentage, which ranks No. 3 in the SEC. Setter Maddie Waak sits at No. 9 in the conference with 9.30 assists per set and has four aces.

LSU holds a 4-1 record against this weekend’s field of opponents, including a 2-1 mark against Ball State and 1-0 records against Creighton and UNI.

Season tickets for the 2023 LSU volleyball season are now available and can be purchased here. Directly support LSU Volleyball by contributing to the Volleyball Excellence Fund today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball on Instagram and X.