New LSU Sports Mobile App Enhances Fan Experience Ahead of 2023-2024 Season

LSU Athletics has launched a new and improved LSU Sports mobile app, offering fans enhanced experiences and bringing them closer to the Tigers than ever before during the 2023-24 season.

Powered by WMT, the new LSU Sports mobile app features an updated look and design, an in-app integration with LSU GOLD – the official premium subscription content platform of LSU Athletics – as well a seamless ticket experience and upgraded notifications to keep fans more engaged, informed, and connected to LSU Athletics.

LSU GOLD, launched in 2022 to offer fans unrivaled content and unprecedented access to the Tigers all year long, is now available as a native experience, allowing fans to watch acclaimed docuseries like LSU Football’s “The Path,” LSU Gymnastics’ “The Climb,” and LSU Baseball’s “The Powerhouse” without leaving the app. Also available on LSU GOLD – now free for all LSU students this year – are Eye to Eye features, press conference and media availabilities, and podcast episodes from the Hey Fightin’ Podcast Network.

Ticket-holders can access their accounts inside the new LSU Sports mobile app for added convenience before, during, and after gameday. By accessing the ticket section of the app, fans can purchase, download, transfer, sell, or renew their tickets on the go from one convenient mobile location.

Enhanced push notifications allow registered app users to stay up-to-date on all of the latest information on the Tigers, as well as providing up-to-the minute parking, traffic, and gameday notifications. Geo-fenced notification pushes ensure fans get timely and relevant information to make their gameday experience as convenient and enjoyable as possible.

Additional app features include a live and on-demand audio tab for fans to enjoy radio broadcasts or podcast episodes; a live chat experienced powered by AI to provide answers regarding ticketing, venue policies, amenities, parking, concessions, and much more; easy access to schedules, rosters, and the latest stories on LSUSports.net; integrations with LSUShop.net, the Tiger Athletic Foundation, Mike’s Kids Club, and other LSU partners and programs; and photo and video galleries designed for an optimized mobile viewing experience.

The LSU Sports mobile app is available to download now in all major app stores, including Apple and Google Play. Fans will need to re-register with their email addresses or Apple accounts to access the app’s full suite of features, as old credentials from previous app iterations will not work. The app will continue to be updated weekly as new features roll out.

ABOUT WMT:

WMT is a bespoke technology & engineering firm that is obsessed with solving problems & delivering results. The full-service agency consists of a team of engineers, designers and developers committed to using technology to solve complex problems. WMT crafts custom solutions that meaningfully impact fan engagement, ticket sales, fundraising and more. For more information, visit www.wmt.digital.