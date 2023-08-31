LSU Cross Country Set to Open Season at New Orleans XC Opener

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU cross country team returns to the course for the first time in 2023 as they travel to New Orleans to participate in the UNO Opener Friday night.

Friday, September 1st | Lakes Oaks Park, New Orleans, La.

Women’s 4K | 6:10 p.m. CT | Course Map

Men’s 5K | 6:45 p.m. CT | Course Map

Live Results (W) | Live Results (M) | Meet Information

Lake Oaks Park on the shore of Lake Pontchartrain will be the site for the New Orleans XC Opener this weekend. The women start things off at 6:10 p.m. with a 4k (4,000 meters), while the men will follow up at 6:45 p.m. with their 5k (5,000 meters).

This week’s meet will mark one of two meets to start the season that will be in Louisiana. The Tigers will return home to host the LSU Invitational at the University Club on Friday, September 15th.

At last year’s New Orleans XC Opener LSU’s women took first and the men took second. The Tigers had four top-10 finishers on the women’s side in Lorena Rangel-Batres (2nd place, 13:16.91), Ella Chesnut (7th place, 13:46.24), Callie Hardy (8th place, 13:51.84) and Sophie Martin (10th place, 13:58.76). In the men’s 5k race, the LSU men were paced by Jackson Martingayle, who recorded a fifth-place finish (15:01.15).

LSU returns 20 runners (16 women, 4 men), including LSWA Freshman of the Year and Freshman All-SEC Team member Michaela Rose. The Tigers made seven new additions this year, including six true freshmen.

Parking for spectators is available in the parking lot located on the corner of Alumni Drive and Elysian Fields Ave., or in the parking lot along Lake Shore Drive.

