DEBRECEN, Hungary – LSU freshman Mikaylah Williams is prepped for the FIBA Women’s 3×3 U18 World Cup in Hungary where she will compete, starting on Wednesday, with Team USA.

Williams will look to join LSU teammates Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith to earn medals this Summer with Team USA. Reese earned the Silver Medal in Mexico at the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup while Van Lith brought home the Gold Medal from the FIBA Women’s 3×3 World Cup in Austria.

The five-star freshman Williams was named the 2023 Morgan Wooten National Player of the Year. As the No. 1 player in her class, Williams played in both the McDonald’s and Naismith All-America games. She has extensive experience already with Team USA and was named last year’s USA Basketball 3×3 Player of the Year. The Bossier City, Louisiana native was named the MVP at the 2022 U17 World Cup on the way to earning gold in Hungary and also earned gold at the 2022 FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cup, also in Hungary.

Williams and Team USA will begin their quest for Gold on Wednesday, facing Brazil at 11:20 a.m. CT and German at 2:35 p.m. They will close out pool play on Friday against Hungary at 1:10 p.m. followed by France at 2:35 p.m. The top two teams out of each pool will advance to Sunday’s action and will need to win three games in one day to claim the championship.

Games can be watched at https://www.youtube.com/fiba3x3.